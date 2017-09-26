17 Cheap As Hell Decor Items That Will Spruce Up Your Home

Home sweet stylish home.

I always find it interesting how much other people’s homes can tell you about their personalities. While some live with nothing but the bare necessities, i.e. a table, some chairs, and a mattress on the floor, others are drowning in clutter.

While neither of the two extremes apply to me, I can definitely see the appeal of home décor. A nice vase with flowers brings life to a plain white table, and a colorful knitted throw can make an old couch look modern again.

However, décor can be pretty exxy, especially when you’ve just moved into your first apartment or upsized into a bigger place and all of a sudden have more than one room to make your own all while being broke AF.

That’s why savvy homeware shopping is the key. Often, even the smallest piece of décor can completely transform a room and make it look a billion times better – and it doesn’t have to cost you a fortune.

Thankfully, the internet is your friend when it comes to affordable interior design. So whether you’re starting from scratch or just feel like changing up the look and feel of your home, getting any of these budget home décor finds will make you fall in love with your place all over again…

1. Jacquard-weave bath mat

Bath mats are way underrated. Chuck your monochrome one and opt for a colorful version to make getting out of the shower a whole lot more exciting.

2. Moon Fringe Wall Hanging

Pictures are nice, but silver moons with pretty tassels are better, and will easily turn a blank wall into a statement piece.

3. Lacquer Trays

Trays aren’t just practical, they can be extremely decorative when placed on a table, sideboard, or futon. Keep small trinkets or glasses on them for an even bigger impact.

4. Agate Coasters

A million times better than paper coasters, these gems will impress anyone coming over for a glass of wine.

5. Mongolian Faux Fur Throw Pillow

Don’t like your couch anymore? Instead of buying a new one, swap your boring cushions for textured ones like this fluffy pillow and watch how quickly you’ll fall in love with it again.

6. Glassvärde Hanging Planter

Flower pots are so yesterday. Step into the future with this hanging planter which you can fill with cute succulents, or even pretty trinkets for a bohemian look.

7. Babe Wall Hook

Instead of keeping your jewelry hidden in a drawer, why not display it on this fab wall hook? You know you should, babe.

8. Mini Marquee Letter

In need of soft light but don’t like candles? These cute light-up letters are a whole lot more decorative than a boring lamp, and you can even spell out whatever you have to say.

9. Ombré Knit Throw

There’s nothing better than spending the night all rugged up on the couch watching mindless TV, especially with a gorgeous blanket like this.

10. Trigg Desktop Vessel

Plastic cups have nothing on these beautiful holders, which can be used as storage for cosmetics, pens, or as flower pots.

11. Circle Wall Grid

If you love taking pictures, this fancy photo holder will make adding to the collection super easy and stylish.

12. LED Candle Set

Candles are amazing at making a room feel more cozy, but instead of constantly burning them down and buying new ones, invest in LEDs, which look like the real deal without getting smaller.

13. Tiny Dots Wall Decal

If you live in a rental and can’t paint the walls, removable wall stickers will spruce up any room without causing damage, at half the cost and effort of applying wallpaper.

14. Pom Pom Pint

Not only will this cute pom pom basket add a splash of color to any room, it will also keep clutter out of sight, and thus, out of mind.

15. Mimo Marble Soap Dispenser And Tumbler Set

Marble oozes luxe, even when it’s not real, so if your bathroom needs a little pick-me-up, swap your supermarket soap dispenser with this one.

16. Miss Etoile Gold Cactus

It’s shiny, it’s cute, it’s low maintenance; there’s literally no reason why you wouldn’t want this gold cactus paperweight on your shelf.

17. Svenska Hem Vase

Whether it’s a dress or a vase, black always looks good, especially on a table with flowers.

