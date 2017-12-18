17 Christmas Gift Ideas For Men Who Are Impossible To Buy For

Which, let’s face it, is basically all men.

Why are guys so difficult to gift-give to?

While shopping for our girlfriends and female family members is typically a fun-filled experience, buying for the men in our life can be grueling, and as such, it’s typically the bit of Christmas shopping we leave till last.

I mean, how many times can you get a guy socks or undies without coming off totally lame? (We’re betting it’s just the once. And even then, that’s probably one time too many.)

Thankfully, this year we did the hard work for you and sifted out the best of the best gift ideas for men. These Christmas gifts are ones he’ll actually want to put to use, ASAP, as opposed to the back of his drawer…

1. Playable electronic guitar shirt

So the musical man you know can show off his rockin’ guitar skills and embrace his inner nerd wherever he goes.

Buy it here.

2. Oak made-to-order gadget docking station



Etsy has done it again, with this custom-made docking station. So his bedside table stays classy, not cluttered.

Buy it now.

3. Playboy: The Complete Centerfolds

This book includes every Playboy centerfold model from 1953 to 2016, and is the perfect coffee table book for a man who appreciates the female form. (So, all men, really.)

Buy it here.

4. Bare Bones ‘Moments’ watch

This suave minimalist style men’s watch is perfect for the guys who are all about style.

Buy it here.

5. Fuego Box

Artisanal hot sauces delivered to your door every month? Sign us up – I mean, what a great gift for our boyfriends or husbands, definitely not us…

Buy it here.

6. Bootleg Shaving Set

For guys who take pride in their appearance and appreciate all things nostalgic and retro.

Buy it here.

7. Mini Shadow Drone

A remote-controlled flying drone, perfect for the adult men who are kids-at-heart. (Again – so, all men.)

Buy it here.

8. Bean Body Man Scrub

A coffee-bean-based shower scrub for guys who appreciate a good shower time and love their morning cup of java.

Buy it here.

9. Chandler Bing cushion cover

For the guy who is the Chandler Bing of your friendship group.

Buy it here.

10. Deluxe Scratch Map

Scratch out destinations as you check them off your list. Perfect for the guy who loves to travel and brag about his adventurous ways.

Buy it here.

11. Whiskey and Rum making kit

For the whiskey or rum aficionado who dreams of one day owning his own brewery.

Buy it here.

12. Stainless steel skull ice cubes

Steel ice cubes to chill any beverage the distinguished gentleman in your life likes to sip on.

Buy it here.

13. Star Wars Pewter Lamp

Star Wars nerds will lose their minds over this ultra-detailed lamp on Christmas Day.

Buy it here.

14. Tile Bluetooth Tracker

Does your boyfriend or hubby always lose everything? This nifty square can be put on a wallet, phone, car keys, or anything he needs to keep track of.

Buy it here.

15. The Bob’s Burgers Burger Book

For the dude you know who loves Bob’s Burgers, eating burgers, and, laughing at puns.

Buy it here.

16. Personalized Mixtape Doormat

Transport him back to the nineties with this oh-so-cool doormat sure to spark a trip down memory lane every time he comes home.

Buy it here.

17. Create Your Life Plan Planner

For guys who like to be organized and have everything in their life planned out. Or, for guys who need a not-so-subtle hint it’s time to get their lives in order.

Buy it here.

Comment: What’s the best gift you’ve ever given a boyfriend or husband?

Featured image photography by Ashim Joshi.