17 Gifts To Give The Partner Who Already Has Everything In 2018

Your SO might have everything, but we’re willing to bet they don’t have these…

Christmas shopping is notoriously stressful, especially when it’s for someone you really care about.

How does one find a gift which embodies the perfect mix of sentimental and practical, without being throw-up-corny-cute??

If you’re still scratching your head, read on. We’ve hunted down 17 thoughtful, outside-the-box gifts for the partner who has eeeverything…

1. Cedar + Stone Men’s Essential Pack

Help him pamper himself with this simplified skin care kit which includes all the essentials for any man to stay clean and hydrated all year long.

2. The Man Kit By VS SASSON

The Man Kit is the ultimate go-to grooming system for a first-time groomer or a handy travel kit for the on-the-go guy.

3. Serenflipity: 30 Everyday Adventure Cards

Get your partner out of their comfort zone with these 30 cards and help them to discover more serendipity, connection, and adventure in their life.

4. Alone Time Door Hanger

These funny and affordable door hangers can help provide a little heads up with effective subtlety.

5. Native Union Smart Charger Set

Streamline their charging with this sleek and innovative charger set.

6. Milk & Co (Mens Skincare)

Help him clean, strengthen, condition and protect his skin without having to spend hours in the bathroom with this simple and no-nonsense face wash.

7. Huggable Sloth Cooling + Heating Pad

Show them you care with this adorable unisex heat/cool pack which is perfect for muscle or period pain.

8. I Like You, I Love You Book

This cute little book perfectly articulates the feelings of seeking, finding, and falling in love.

9. Beard Care Kit from The Body Shop

This convenient compact kit will keep his unruly facial hair clean, kissable and smelling fresh.

10. What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game

Have a giggle together and invite some friends over to play this silly, adult card game.

11. InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser

Create a romantic atmosphere with this funky, two-in-one diffuser that provides relaxing aromatherapy and color mood lighting.

12. The Twill Weekender from Everlane

Get adventurous and inspire a weekend away with this savvy duffle bag.

13. Fitbit Charge 3

Give your partner the push they need to get in touch with their body with the most advanced health and fitness tracker.

14. Fujifilm Instant Film Camera

This easy to use, retro camera is perfect for capturing your memories together.

15. Stainless Steel Survival Pocket Tool

An essential stocking stuffer for any camper or backpacker, this handy pocket tool comes with 11 functions including a bottle opener, wrench, knife, and screwdriver.

16. iLuv 2-Way Splitter Adapter

Finally, you can listen to music on the go or watch your favorite shows together without compromising sound quality.

17. Rose Gold Scratch Map

With this personalized map of the world, you’ll be able to keep a beautiful record of your adventures together and add a touch of color and elegance to your home or office.

