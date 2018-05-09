Can’t even.

I’ve known I’d be a childfree woman since I was about 13 years-old.

While my friends all excitedly planned how many kids they’d have, and what names they’d get, I was busy dreaming of becoming Carrie Bradshaw (though I wouldn’t discover her existence for a few more years).

My family laughed off the idea, insisting I’d one day meet a man who’d change all that. But 13 years later, there were no plans of kids in sight.

Now, at 32, my family and friends have accepted the fact living a childfree life wasn’t a passing flicker in my eye. I love my life; I’m living in my dream apartment in the city, working my dream job, have a very comfortable disposable income and the freedom to do whatever I want whenever I want. I’ve been blessed to have several beautiful nieces and nephews who I adore more than words can explain, but no amount of cuddles and playtime with them has ever made me reconsider my choice.

Despite this, total stranger regularly take it upon themselves to argue my life choice is wrong, or insist I’ll regret it, among a slew of other exasperating comments every other childfree woman I know has had to deal with, which include…

1. “Don’t you think it’s selfish not to have kids?”

No actually, I don’t. The world’s overpopulated enough as it is.

2. “But who will take care of you when you’re old?”

That’s what my BFF is for.

3. “Don’t you miss the pitter patter of little feet?”

Actually, I enjoy the sound of silence at 3am in the morning when your kids are crying.

4. “You’ll change your mind one day.”

Really?! Do I tell you you’ll change your mind about the fact you chose to have kids?

5. “You don’t know what you’re missing out on.”

Yes, that’s the beauty of it. That, and all the extra sleep, money and sex I’ll still have.

6. “You don’t know what real love is until you’ve had a child.”

Actually you can love other things besides kids.

7. “Doesn’t your life feel empty without children in it?”

Yes, so empty. What, with the fact I can travel anywhere in the world and have sex in the middle of the living room whenever I want, it’s hell.

8. “But you’d make such a great mother!”

No, I wouldn’t. You’d be a great politician though, why don’t you go do that instead of telling me what I should be doing with my life?

9. “Don’t you ever worry you’ll regret it?”

Do I look concerned to you?

10. “Just wait for it; your biological clock will start ticking soon!”

Oh really? So now you’re an expert on my body, too?

11. “Well having children’s the best decision I’ve ever made.”

How lovely for you. Not having them is the best decision I’ve ever made.

12. “Children give meaning to your life.”

So does great sex, travel, achieving your career goals and sticking to your guns, no matter how much people annoy you with their unsolicited opinions.

13. “Well, it must be nice for you not to have any responsibilities…”

Yeah, because children are the only responsibility in the world.

14. “What if your parents had never had you, though?”

Is this a trick question??!

15. “I used to feel just the same way, but then I had my kids and became a whole new person.”

I’m honestly stoked for you. You should know though, that I’m not identical to you.

16. “You’re running out of time.”

Time to do what? Have an amazing life? Already doing it!

Images via bravo.com, giphy.com and tumblr.com.

