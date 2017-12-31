17 Signs You’re At The Uncomfortably Close Stage Of Your Relationship

Love patient. Love is blind. And occasionally involves poop discussions.

In the beginning of a relationship, it’s completely normal to keep some things a mystery – like hiding the fact your favorite pair of sweats are covered in stains by only wearing nice clothes around them, or freaking out when you have a pimple because you don’t want your bae to see you with a massive zit on your face.

But once you become content and comfortable with your partner, these boundaries which were once heavily enforced slowly begin to crumble. With each passing month or year, you begin to do things you always thought you’d never do in front of your SO.

You swore you’d die before ever farting in front of them, but now you don’t even think twice before letting one rip. In fact, it sometimes even becomes a competition between the two of you where the winner takes all the glory.

My partner and I regularly talk about our bowel movements with each other, a topic which some believe should never be discussed by two people who see each other naked regularly.

Some might say any couple who enjoy talking about their poop together are too close and need boundaries, but if you’ve done any of these following things with the person you love, you know it’s actually a sign of how right you are together, able to be completely natural and never afraid of being judged…

1. You’ve made out in public, tongue and all.

2. You’ve openly – and loudly – talked about your sex life in front of the wrong people at the wrong time.

3. You’ve popped each other’s pimples and take pleasure in the pus-filled process.

4. You keep each other up to date about your bowel movements, emphasizing consistency and difficulty.

5. When the other has had too much to drink, you try to make their vomiting episode as peaceful as possible, even if it results in pieces of vomit landing on your skin.

6. You massage each other’s feet, even if you haven’t cut your toenails in months.

7. You kiss with each other even if one – or both – of you have bad breath.

8. You put up with your partners BO because to you, they smell great even when they stink.

9. Your partner leaves their snotty tissues in your room and it doesn’t bother you.

10. If something in your nether-regions is causing concern, you don’t hesitate to ask your partner to have a peek before going to the doctors.

11. You’ll openly have a chat to each other even if one of you is on the toilet.

12. You’ve picked your nose in front of each other

13. Farting during sex is funny, not embarrassing.

14. After eating a big meal, you rub each other’s bellies to help get the poop out.

15. You share soap even though you are aware of the unspeakable places it has been.

16. You have sex with each other even if you haven’t showered.

17. No matter how gross, smelly, or sick your partner is, you always see them as the beautiful person they are.

Image via shutterstock.com.

Comment: How many of the above are you and your partner guilty of?