17 Unbelievably Sexist Things Men Said About Women In 2017

Let’s all breathe a sigh of relief that 2017 is officially over. It was, after all, a pretty goddamn weird year.

But, before we lay ashes to ashes, let us not gloss over the fact that sexism, on any level, is never acceptable; whether it comes from athletes, celebrities, men in powerful positions, or the leader of the United States. And on that note, we should lay to rest, but not forget, the following unbelievably damaging, and just plain stupid, things men had to say about women last year…

1. Clay Travis, Fox Sports analyst

“I believe in only two things completely: The First Amendment and boobs.”

2. President Donald Trump

“You know, you’re in such good shape” – to Brigitte Trogneux, the wife of the French president, Emmanuel Macron.

3. James Damore, Google senior software engineer

“Gender gaps do not always imply sexism…discriminating just to increase representation of women in tech is misguided and biased.” ­­­

4. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers quarterback

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.” – responding to a female reporter.

5. Bill Kinter, Nebraska state senator

“Ladies, I think you’re safe.” – implying women at the women’s march were not attractive enough to be sexually assaulted.

6. Janusz Korwin-Mikke, conservative Polish politician

“Women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent.”

7. David Bonderman, Uber board member

“Actually, what shows is that it’s much more likely to be more talking” – on adding more women to Uber’s board.

8. Malcolm Roberts, Australian senator

“Some girls think that [wolf-whistling is wonderful, they, you know, they smile – others are offended” – suggesting women enjoy being sexually harassed.

9. Konstantin, co-founder of German collective and label, Giegling

“It’s unfair that female DJs are so heavily promoted… [women are] worse at DJ’ing than men.”

10. Milo Yiannopoulous, British political commentator

“It’s very hard to find normal women who call themselves feminist” – in a speech at Parliament House, Australia.

11. Bill O’Reilly, former Fox host

“I didn’t hear a word she said,” and “I was looking at her wig. If we have a picture of James Brown – it’s the same wig.” – discussing a speech by representative, Maxine Waters.

