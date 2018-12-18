17 Vodka Cocktail Recipes That Are Christmas In A Cup

2 days ago

‘Tis the season to get very drunk…

The holiday season can be a magical time. You get to spend time with family and friends, spread good will, and appreciate the little things.

It’s also a time for getting buzzed – partly because you have to spend time with your family, and also because, if we’re being honest, Christmas is actually pretty terrible.

So if you require a beverage that will get you lit, but aren’t a total grinch and want to maintain a little bit of holiday spirit, these cocktail recipes have got you covered…

1. The Absolutely Fabulous

Absolutely Fabulous-b8470c3b141c076ac3d542eadb8f3c26

You can’t have Christmas without cranberries. Or vodka. Or wine. Or this fabulous cocktail that combines all three. (Recipe here).

2. The Berry Merry Christmas

bc78c03b5278c198cfbdcb2ffba05e1d

Picture yourself sipping this pretty little cocktail while waiting for Christmas dinner to be served. Perfection. (Recipe here).

3. Eggnog Martini

4dc50e2193d964e443ee4f2fc618ccd8

Mix classic eggnog with vanilla vodka, almond liqueur and pumpkin pie syrup and you will have created the ultimate Christmas cocktail. (Recipe here).

4. Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan-a8daa19815d7cd908cfa068f9aaff551

Classic, chic and Christmasey (because of the cranberries), nothing beats a traditional Cosmo. (Recipe here).

5. White Chocolate Snowflake Martini

DIMG_8439

Don’t dream of a white Christmas; dream of a white chocolate snowflake martini…. (Recipe here).

6. Jack Frost

Jack-Frost-Cocktail-3

This Wintery cocktail is a fantastic and festive version of the piña colada. (Recipe here).

7. Vanilla Cranberry Mimosa

vanilla-cranberry-mimosa-4

This simple three-ingredient holiday cocktail is perfect for parties, brunches, dinners, Christmas day, New Year’s Eve… (Recipe here).

8. Chocolate Cream Pie Martini 

Chocolate-Cream-Pie-Martini-1

What would Christmas be without chocolate, cream, and booze? Mmmm… (Recipe here).

9. Russian Spring Punch

Russian Spring Punch-9c8d3c96fbd022a0c7321a603c671b5b

A fantastic party drink, this alcoholic punch is the cocktail you need for all of the end-of-year parties the holiday season forces on you. (Recipe here).

10. Winter Wonderland White Cranberry Martini

white-cranberry-martini-2

This creative little cocktail uses a rosemary infused syrup to take the smell of Christmas trees and put it right in your drink. Perfection! (Recipe here).

11. Mistletoe

MistletoeHorizontal

A delish cocktail that’s sure to put you in the mood for a little lip action under the mistletoe. (Recipe here).

12. Sugar Cookie Martini

Sugar-Cookie-Martini-5-of-5

There is always the baking of sugar cookies around the holidays, and this cocktail tastes just like one, minus the effort. (Recipe here).

13. White Hot Chocolate Candy Cane Martini

Candy-Cane-Martini10-words

What could be more Christmasey than candy cane infused vodka? Nothing, that’s what. (Recipe here).

14. Vesper

Vesper-2f0d7b9a0fd6f089a20f466028ba6437

The kind of cocktail you can drink with your fave aunt while quietly judging all of your other family members over Christmas dinner. (Recipe here).

15. Jingle Juice Holiday Punch

christmas-cocktails-692x1024

This jingle juice is almost as fun to say as it is to drink, and the hue is so perfectly festive, you’ll instantly be in the holiday mood. (Recipe here).

16. The Merry Friar

merry-friar-5

This creamy cocktail uses coffee and vodka to create a holiday drink worth devoting your Christmas night to. (Recipe here).

17. Santa Claus-mopolitan

blog piano recital santa drink 209

Named after the jolly man in the red suit and hat, this quirky take on the classic Cosmo looks exactly like Santa’s red fluffy hat. (Recipe here).

Images via Pinterest.com

Comment: What is your fave vodka Christmas cocktail? 

Want More?

Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE

 

You Said

Comments

Related stories

More from this author

SHESAID® and the SHE’SAID’ Logo are trademarks of ROKT Pte Ltd
Win a holiday to Bali
Win 10K cash