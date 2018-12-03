18 Christmas Gifts Perfect For A Makeup Fanatic In 2018

These stocking stuffers are guaranteed to maintain your BFF status into the new year.

It’s that time of year again, and chances are you’re as behind on your gift shopping as we are.

Thankfully, these next-level makeup gift ideas cover every taste and budget (and you can buy them without ever leaving your couch!). So if you have a friend or family member who’s nuts about cosmetics, read on…

1. Charlotte Tilbury ‘Stars-In-Your-Eyes’ palette, $120

While the price tag may leave dollar signs in your eyes, when you shut them they’ll shine like diamonds.

Buy it here.

2. Bare Minerals Solar Spectrum Beauty Essentials, $49.00

With this little 10 piece kit holding $172 of absolute essentials, it would be wrong not to.

Buy it here.

3. Coco and Eve ‘Like a Virgin’ Hair Masque, $64.90

Comes in a single or double pack so you can get one for your bestie (and one for you).

Buy it here.

4. Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, $56.00

So your BFF can shine bright and highlight like a diamond.

Buy it here.

5. Sand and Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask, $69.90

Clay it safe with a go-to face mask. Perfect for self-care Sundays and sleepovers all the same.

Buy it here.

6. Smashbox Holidaze: Photo Finish Travel Primer Trio, $22.00

Because it’s a crime not to prime.

Buy it here.

7. HUDA Beauty New Nude Palette, $65.00

So that you can borrow it from your BFF (and never give it back).

Buy it here.

8. Drunk Elephant Rescue Party Kit, $110

Your gal pal will be thanking you for this one! Treat her to the ultimate skin smoothing pamper kit.

Buy it here.

9. Body Shop Advent Calendar, $80.00

What better way to count down to Chrissie than 25 days of Body Shop goodies?

Buy it here.

10. Beauty Blender ‘Blenders Delight Beauty Bundle’, $52.00

Because at this point, none of us have cleaned our beauty blenders in a while… She’s probably due for a new one.

Buy it here.

11. Kiss Me Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Set, $20

So your kiss under the mistletoe sticks perfectly.

Buy it here.

12. Benefit Cosmetics Brows On Lash Out Fall Faves Brow Set, $45.00

Give the gift of perfect brows.

Buy it here.

13. Brigeo Mystical Minis Revive + Repair Duo, $23.00

The perfect pampering present for amazing holiday hair.

Buy it here.

14. Frank Body The Originals Kit, $47.95

Trust us, your BFF will thank you.

Buy it here.

15. Tarte Tarteist PRO Glow to Go Palette, $25.00

With three shimmery shades, you can’t go wrong!

Buy it here.

16. NARS High Voltage Highlighting Palette, $42.00

Sick of your soul sister asking you to do her highlight? Get her this little guy.

Buy it here.

17. Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar, $295

This advent calendar is love itself. Give the ultimate gift of glitter and glam (or keep it for yourself, we won’t blame you).

Buy it here.

18. Miss Frankie Send Hearts Racing Breathable Nail Polish

So your nails can match your holiday spirit.

Get it here.