18 Eyeshadow Palettes That Are Almost Too Pretty To Use

Stars in your eyes, stars on your eyes.

The on-trend eyeshadows of the season could not be more delectable — rich, creamy, and pigmented beyond belief.

Somehow, our favorite brands have managed to combine the current beauty craze for glitter and shine and all things unicorn along with cosmetics that are made with ingredients so natural and yummy, you could actually eat them.

From a chocolate bar-inspired kit to creamy shadows with colors like opal and ice blue, these palettes are almost too pretty to dip into (but you will!)…

1. Too Faced Chocolate Gold Eyeshadow Palette, $49

A palette that looks like gold melting off a chocolate bar? What’s not to love? Turns out these shadows are actually infused with gold powder as well as cocoa, and they smell like chocolate.

2. Urban Decay Naked Palette Collection in Naked Heat, $54

Urban Decay’s naked palettes are much beloved for their range of shades, and Naked Heat is alternately smokey and sultry, with colors like Scorched and Cayenne.

3. Violet Voss Rainbow Eyeshadow Palette, $30

These super-pigmented colors are infused with jojoba oil (and include a sparkly black and white!) and come in a beautiful, unicorn-approved container.

4. Too Faced Just Peachy Velvet Matte Eyeshadow Palette in Peaches and Cream, $45

Too Faced may be cornering the market on beautiful palettes. This one tantalizes with Peach Sangria, Peach Tart, and Peach Punch shades.

5. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette, $59

Has any brand captured the essence of this year’s glitter trend like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty? “Glitter on glitter on glitter. That’s what The Galaxy Collection is all about, no exception,” says Rihanna herself. Even the jewelry-like case dazzles.

6. Becca Ocean Jewels Eyeshadow Palette, $35

This palette comes in a shell-shaped case with a range of ocean-inspired shades in three different finishes: matte, metallic, and a “twinkling topper.”

7. Colourpop Golden State of Mind Shadow Palette, $18

Colourpop’s limited edition palette seamlessly combines on-trend glitter with the equally popular rose-gold craze.

8. NARS Danger Control Eyeshadow Palette, $49

The pretty-in-pink and ready-for-spring NARS palette has just six shades, but they’re almost endlessly versatile: you can layer, go sheer, and apply wet or dry.

9. Sephora Collection PRO Editorial Palette, $68

Successfully tossing its palettes into the pigmented-and-pretty ring, Sephora’s sleek black case seems to have rounded up all the colors in the rainbow, with 28 shades, various finishes, and black and white, too.

10. Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glow Kit, $40

The platinums, pink opals, and ice blues in this dreamy palette will most definitely make you starry-eyed…

11. Anastasia Beverly Hills Aurora Glow Kit, $40

…especially when paired with its companion kit, the Aurora Glow. Don’t forget to try on your face and body, too, for an all-over celestial shine.

12. Smashbox Photo Edit Trio Gift Set, $165

Sure, you can give this comprehensive set as a gift… to yourself. The price tag might be steep, but it reflects the range of these ten color-coordinated eyeshadow trios that go easily from every day to all night long.

13. Too Faced Totally Cute Eyeshadow Palette, $36

I know, again with the Too Faced… but as the name implies, this palette is soooo cute, with darling and delicious eyeshadows in Double Scoop and Bunny Fu-Fu. And it even comes with stickers!

14. Pretty Vulgar Pretty Birdie Eyeshadow Palette, $35

There’s nothing vulgar about this vintage makeup line’s pretty little palette with 12 eyeshadows in pearl and matte finishes.

15. Pat McGrath MTHRSHP Subversive La Vie En Rose Eyeshadow Palette, $55

The Pat McGrath Mothership collections are wildly popular, and this version is smaller but just as vibrant (and half the price).

16. Black Up Black Smokey Palette, $53

Created especially for medium to dark skin tones, Black Up is a Paris-based line developed by women of color. This palette manages to be stunningly pigmented but seamlessly smokey at the same time.

17. Chosungah 22 Dong Gong Minn Jello Color Eyeshadow Palette, $19.50

Korean beauty brand Chosungah 22 has been racking up rapid fans, and this ultra-blendable shadow (made with Argan oil and shea butter) lives up to its “moist and fluffy, jelly-like” hype.

18. Viseart Golden Hour Eyeshadow Palette, $49

This palette draws inspiration from the warm, soft light of a Parisienne “golden hour” — that time of the day when the position of the sun seems to touch everything with gold.

