PREVIOUS STORYNEXT STORY
18 Sex Positions You Really, Really Need To Try
20 hours ago
I’ve already road-tested them all. You’re welcome.
One of the most popular questions I get as a sex columnist is, ‘What are the best sex positions?’
My answer, can not be explained in the form of words, so instead, here is an educational video. (Sometimes my job is like, really hard, you guys.)
You’re welcome.
SUBSCRIBE to Nadia’s YouTube channel HERE.
Featured image via tumblr.com.
Comment: What’s your favorite sex position?
Want More?
Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE