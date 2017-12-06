19 Products Every Makeup Junkie Will Froth Over This Christmas

Makeup so tempting you’ll want it all to yourself.

If you’re a beautyaholic, chances are you have to refrain from your natural instinct of sending yourself into near-insurmountable credit card debt every time you pass a Sephora.

Christmas time doesn’t make it any easier.

Every December, the holiday makeup releases that drop in time for the festive season are, quite simply, some of the best products we see all year. And this year is no different.

The good news? There’s a smorgasbord of options for every taste and budget, guaranteed to get your makeup obsessed friends positively frothing.

The bad news? Trying not to gift the following covetable beauty buys to yourself, and instead adhere to the spirit of giving (*insert annoyed eye roll*), will be very challenging. Don’t say you weren’t warned…

1. Kylie Cosmetics The Holiday Collection Bundle, $325

Prepare for your bank account to start crying in agony. This $325 set may just be the most expensive thing you buy this year, but HOLY MAKEUP, is it worth it. Featuring every single item from Kylie Jenner’s highly anticipated limited edition Holiday Collection line, this is the gift that keeps on giving. Split it up between your girlfriends, or be selfish and gift yourself a year of KJ goodness. You deserve it.

Buy it here.

2. Beautyblender Blender For All Seasons, $65

How often should you replace your beautyblender, we hear you ask? Once every three months. Luckily, this kit includes a year-long supply of everyone’s go-to makeup blending sponge, as well as a limited edition crystal nest for storing your beautyblender in on your dresser, so it looks all pretty-like. What makeup junkie wouldn’t drool over this gift?

Buy it here.

3. Charlotte Tilbury Naughty and Nice Magic Box, $200

Stop. Everything. Cult celeb makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury has brought back the gift every makeup junkie grows up dreaming of one day receiving this Christmas. This compartmentalized best-selling limited edition gift box really is the stuff of beauty dreams. Filled with 12 days of mini makeup gifts, each nestled inside stunningly illustrated drawers, expect to see iconic products, including Tilbury’s famous matte lipstick and cream moisturizer.

Buy it here.

4. Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask, $80

For the makeup junkie who has everything, why not indulge her with a 24 karat gold mask by skincare legend, Peter Thomas Roth? Infused with pure 24 karat gold and colloidal gold to boost skin firmness and impart an opulent glow, this is the perfect way to say “Treat yo’self!” this Christmas.

Buy it here.

5. M.A.C Snow Ball Lip Bag, $39.50

What’s better than a Kylie Jenner lip kit if you’re a diehard M.A.C fan? A M.A.C kip kit, of course. Complete with a sleek metallic makeup bag, this limited edition set includes a lipliner, lipstick and gloss for pure pout perfection (available in Nude and Red), just in time for Christmas. Gift one to every friend whose ‘Favorite People’ list you want to top this year; it’s sure to be an all-round hit.

Buy it here.

6. Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil, $32.00

The brainchild of celeb hair stylist, Jen Atkin, Ouai products regularly sell out, for good reason; when your regular hair clients include the Kardashian clan, it’s a safe bet you know your shit when it comes to achieving mane perfection. Arguably the line’s most iconic product, this oil is a multi-tasking wonder; smoothing frizz, adding shine, nourishing skin and leaving a heavenly rose scent behind. If you want value for money, this is the gift you need to give your beauty obsessed friends this year. And, obvs, yourself.

Buy it here.

7. Farsali Unicorn Essence, $54.00

If you haven’t heard of this multi-tasking skin and makeup wonder product, you can’t in all good conscience call yourself a true beauty devotee. Unicorn Essence has become a fast favorite with makeup vloggers and beautyaholics alike thanks to its innovative formula, which can be applied before foundation to make your makeup last longer, and swiped over cheekbones for a dewy highlight that’s hard to beat. Then, use it at night as a serum, and let its combo of antioxidants and nourishing ingredients like acai berry and volcanic elixr get to work transforming your complexion as you sleep. Come to think of it, this is way too good to gift to anyone but yourself.

Buy it here.

8. KELA Paris Hair Chain, $80

Giving jewelry is so last year. But hair jewelry? Now that’s something a beauty aficionado can appreciate. KELA’s stunning collection is the real deal, made with the highest quality gems and materials to last the test of time, this stuff won’t fall apart after a single wear or get tangled in your strands like the cheaper, costume stuff. The Paris chain is all platinum, with sweet diamond embellishments, and will take a boring ‘do from drab to daaaaamn. Who wouldn’t love to find this under their Christmas tree? *Hint, hint, boyfriend/husband*

Buy it here.

9. Fenty Beauty “Galaxy” Pallette, $59.00

Be still, our beating hearts. Just when we thought we couldn’t be any more blown away by Rihanna’s sell-out Fenty makeup line (check out our review of the collection here), the pop icon goes and drops this. A limited-edition glitter eyeshadow palette featuring 14 shimmering, potently pigmented shades, you’ll feel the need to squeal “Shut up and take my money!” when you swatch the gloriousness that is this palette in store. Run, don’t walk to Sephora to snap this up before it sells out, and make a makeup junkie’s year.

Buy it here.

10. MUKTI Micro Dermal Roller, $45.50

Microneedling has been a big deal in celeb and A-list circles for a while now, but it’s only really just started to make its way into mainstream popularity in the last couple of years. No longer reserved for exxy salon treatments, now you can microneedle right from home. And don’t worry, it’s not nearly as terrifying as it sounds – the needles are so tiny, you can’t actually feel them as they roll across your skin. But while you’re blissfully unaware, they’ll be making hundreds of micro channels in your skin, so when you pop on your serum directly afterwards, it’ll penetrate deep into the dermis. Get this for the makeup junkie who’s all about complexion perfection.

Buy it here.

11. Marc Jacobs The Wild One Eye-Conic Eyeshadow Palette, $99.00

Arguably one of the most coveted eyeshadow palettes of the year, if its sexy zebra print exterior doesn’t call out “You need me now!” then we’re pretty sure what you find inside – 20 eye-catching hues for every possible occasion – will. An extension of the brand’s hugely popular Eye-Conic collection, this limited edition holiday palette includes 18 brand new shades to the line. And, oh, are they pretty. If opening this gift doesn’t elicit instant shrieks of joy from your makeup-obsessed frieNd this Christmas, nothing will.

Buy it here.

12. Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit, $40.00

Oh. My. Highlighter. If you have a friend obsessed with getting her glow on, it’s a pretty safe bet she’ll die and go to heaven when you gift her this sell-out palette. The four shades are insanely flattering and natural-looking, and look equally great worn alone as they do layered together. Plus, if it’s good enough for Anastasia, well, then it’s definitely good enough for us.

Buy it here.

13. Skinny Tan Tan & Tone Oil, $29.95

If you know someone obsessed with tanning, this is the Christmas gift guaranteed to bring them the most joy this year. Skinny Tan has been something of a viral hit since it launched, promising to be the next big thing in at-home faux tanning. So what makes it so great? For starters, it doesn’t have that typical fake tan giveaway odor, and application is so easy, you could honestly do it with your eyes closed: simply spritz on after a shower, rub in with hands or a tanning mitt, and go. The tan develops into a flattering golden glow in four to six hours, while its oil-based formula deeply nourishes and conditions the skin for a dewy look that’ll have everyone wondering what island you just got back from.

Buy it here.

14. Kat Von D Saint & Sinner Eyeshadow Palette, $62

Set tongues wagging with this cult sell-out eyeshadow palette by makeup goddess, Kat Von D. The gothic cathedral-inspired case houses 24 intensely pigmented shades sure to make any makeup junkie feel like a kid in a candy store, including everything from electric metallics to special effect glimmer shades and velvety mattes. The color selection was inspired by the stained glass windows of old churches and is separated into 12 ‘Saint’ and 12 ‘Sinner’ shades. So whether your friend’s been naughty or nice this year, this gift’s sure to please.

Buy it here.

15. Frank Body Shimmer Scrub

A body scrub that turns your shower into a shimmery disco ball? Where do we sign up?? This limited edition scrub has repeatedly sold out since it dropped, thanks to its addictively delicious sweet, sugary scent and magical glittery formula, which, lets face it, isn’t really magical, but sure does make us feel all giggly and girly again to play with. Opening this on Christmas day is guaranteed to make a beauty lover very, very happy. Just don’t be surprised if they run straight off to go take a shower.

Buy it here.

16. Gigi Hadid x Maybeline East Coast Collection Fibre Mascara, $12.99

This is the perfect stocking stuffer or token Secret Santa gift for your makeup-loving friend or coworker. After all, anyone who knows makeup knows Gigi Hadid is pretty much the queen of it (has she ever stepped a winged eye wrong on the red carpet?!) and so will certainly appreciate this limited edition dual-ended mascara, designed to prime and thicken lashes before coating them in color for peepers that pop, well, just like Gigi’s.

Buy it here.

17. Mirenesse Power Lift Super Star Eye Sheet Mask, $16.00

These rejuvenating transdermal hydrogel eye sheet masks work by intensively treating signs of ageing under the eyes, noticeably reducing puffiness, dark circles and fine lines. They’re also a makeup artist favorite to apply right before a big event for truly pepped up peepers. Gift these to anyone who deserves a little pepping up, or just a little ‘me time’ reclining back with a good book while these babies work their magic.

Buy it here.

18. Charlotte Tilbury Lip Archive, $85.00

Hello, lip perfection. If you have a friend who is in perpetual pursuit of the perfect nude lipstick, they will surely froth over this must-have lip trio from Charlotte Tilbury, which includes the makeup icon’s three best-selling nude lipstick shades. In true Tilbury style, they’re stylishly packaged to look just as good on display out on your dresser as they do on your pout. We’re sure we don’t have to tell you if you’re already a makeup junkie, but the formulas are deliciously creamy and oh-so long-lasting, you’ll think you’ve died and gone to lipstick heaven.

Buy it here.

19. Slip Queen Pure Silk Pillowcase, $79

If you’re not already on the silk pillowcase bandwagon yet, you really haven’t lived. Besides feeling almost criminally indulgent to nestle your head into at the end of a long day, silk pillowcases help prevent wrinkles. No, really. When your head hits a cotton pillowcase, the material causes friction and pulling on the skin, but with silk, your skin simply ‘slips’ (as the name suggests’ so you’re not able to crease it when you plant your face into the bed. Give this to a beauty lover this Christmas and change their life.

Buy it here.

Featured image photography by Ashim Joshi.