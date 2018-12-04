These will get a rise out of him…guaranteed.



Remember at the beginning of your relationship, when you couldn’t keep your hands off each other? The sex was frequent, and wild, and amazing; you didn’t need to do anything to spice things up, or try to get in the mood. Just thinking about him was enough to get you wet – and you could make him hard just by brushing up against him.

But once you’ve been together for a while, that potent sexual energy naturally starts to fade. You settle into a routine: twice a week, a hour tops. A couple of kisses, then you go down on him, he goes down on you, you get on top and come, he gets on top and comes, cuddle for a few minutes, and go to sleep. It’s all very efficient.

Or even worse, maybe you’re not even doing it once a week – or once a month. A sex-starved marriage, in which couples have sex fewer than 10 times a year, is a marriage that’s headed for divorce. Before you get to that point, get things going in the bedroom again by sending him one (or a few) or these flirty, sexy texts that are guaranteed to turn up the heat and keep the sex in your long-term relationship hot AF. If he doesn’t respond to these, you might have a bigger problem than just a stale sex life…

1. I dreamed about you last night and woke up so wet.

2. How’s your day going? I can’t stop thinking about your cock.

3. Would it be weird if I asked you to watch some porn with me tonight?

4. I’m buying us a new toy for the bedroom…can’t wait to try it out on you.

5. It’s hard to concentrate at work when I keep thinking about how fast you made me come last night.

6. I love the way your tongue feels on my pussy. Just thought you should know.

7. Your cock, my mouth. Tonight. See you then.

8. You always know exactly how to touch me; wish you were touching me right now.

9. I’ve been such a bad girl today…I think I need a spanking.

10. Just thinking about your cock makes me wet. Have a good day; see you tonight!

11. I just had the dirtiest thought – can’t even text it to you, will have to show you later.

12. How would you feel about watching me go down on a woman?

13. Don’t know what’s wrong with me; I’m so horny today. Why aren’t you here?

14. Remember the last time you came in my mouth? Me neither. Let’s make it happen tonight.

15. Can’t stop thinking about you – I think I’m going to have to go touch myself now.

16. How would you feel about tying me up tonight? You can do whatever you want…

17. How come I get wet just hearing your voice on the phone?

18. I want you to fuck me from behind tonight and not show me any mercy.

19. I want you inside me tonight. Hurry home.

Images via slism.com, wifflegif.com, youtube.com, imgur.com, fanpop.com, blogspot.com,

Comment: Do you and your partner send each other flirty texts?

Liked this? Stay up to date with everything SHESAID and score a chance to win tickets for you and four friends to the Caribbean by signing up to our newsletter right here!