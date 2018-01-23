19 Women Reveal What Kind Of Porn They Watch

“Real orgasms, because I know what genuine pleasure looks and feels like.”

Come on. You’ve always wondered.

Is what I’m into…weird? Do other women watch this stuff too?

The good news is, when it comes to sexuality, there’s no such thing as ‘normal’. Our turn-ons are as unique as our fingerprints, and, provided we’re safely enjoying ourselves without harming anyone else, that’s a good thing. It’s what makes us interesting behind closed doors, and keeps things fun in the bedroom.

You also might be relieved to discover just about every fetish or curiosity you’ve ever had has been had by someone else too. Yep, you’re not the only woman to have ever furtively searched ‘Anal play’ or ‘Girl-on-girl gang bang’ on PornHub from underneath your duvet on a lonely Friday night in.

It’s totally healthy and okay to explore your sexuality through surfing porn, and, let’s face it, it’s a reliably great way to get off. (Also, watching porn can be beneficial for you, really.)

So sit back and prepare to realize just how insanely ‘normal’ you actually are when it comes to your kinks, thanks to these everyday women who took to Reddit to confess their deepest, darkest porn-viewing preferences…

1. “Amateur everything. I hate fake orgasms and over the top moaning and that weird ugly hissing thing porn stars do, like when Peter Griffin hurts his knee. That’s not sexy. What even is that? I much rather real people getting off. Man, woman, gay, straight. Don’t care. Orgasms turn me on.” –iamasecretthrowaway

2. “Bondage, and forced orgasm. There’s this video of a woman straddling this heavy duty vibrating machine and she has orgasm after orgasm and passes out. I’ve also googled gang bang. Nothing I’d want to participate in but it makes me horny to look at.” –mildkink1

3. “Honestly, I like to watch women masturbating. But it’s not because I’m attracted to women – it’s because I’m imagining what it would be like to be that woman, and have tons of guys rubbing one out to me doing dirty things to myself. Never is there any desire for the woman involved. It’s all me putting myself in their shoes.” –Kmart1008

4. “Spanking videos. Have yet to find a guy in real-life who’s as into it as I am, sadly.” –dancesforfun

5. “I generally like to watch videos with a girl who has a similar body type as mine. Other than that, it’s mostly “sort by most viewed” and looking for high-rated ones.” –chibitrash

6. “Real orgasms, because I know what genuine pleasure looks and feels like. Those chicks getting pounded with angry or pained grimaces on their faces only make me uncomfortable and turn me off.” –RabbitRobotica

7. “Mostly things that involve a power dynamic with the female being in the submissive role.” –kristallisk

8. “Home-made porn. I can not get off watching a dude plow a girl in an uncomfortable position while she pretends to orgasm.” –secondbase101

9. “Gay porn. The female-centric shots during straight porn are too icky and distracting for me, I don’t want the focus to be on big breasted women faking orgasms. The reverse logic must be why guys like girl-on-girl as well, escaping the dreaded balls-POV. Additionally, I appreciate the animalistic side of seeing two sweaty guys going at each other.” –gabs_

10. “Degradation and humiliation. Male-Male-Female, and just rough men. I find dominant men sexy, but would hate that in real life.” –McCoolmack

11. “I like the kink.com bondage stuff where a woman is tied up and has toys used on her. No man involved.” –angelicism

12. “Creampies get me off the hardest. Especially when it looks like the girl is really into it.” –gentlefoaming

13. “It seems like a lot of women watch lesbian porn. I’m a woman and I’ve NEVER gotten off to it. It does nothing for me. I’m all about seeing women getting dominated by a man.” –sit_ur_ass_down

14. “I like the ones where women masturbate in public.” –gentleplease

15. “I like the videos where the girls are just pounded with huge dildos going 100 miles per hour.” –Jaytee99

16. “Watching men eating pussy well gets me off so bad.” –night-dinosaur

17. “Male-Male-Female threesomes.” –quickwitqueen

18. “Lots of BDSM, girls tied up. Rough stuff where the girl is really getting off.” –Shoxabox

19. “I like amateur and Point Of View Porn… I sometimes watch girls getting themselves off, too. For whatever reason the solo play can really get me going. I’m straight, though.”* –SlackerAtWork

Image via shutterstock.com. Quotes via Reddit.com. *Some quotes have been edited for length and clarity.

