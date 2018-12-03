20 Kris Kringle Gifts Which Will Impress Everyone In 2018

If this year’s round of office Kris Kringle has got you stumped, you’ve come to the right place.

So you’ve got to get a lavish gift for your girl gang’s Secret Santa, or your office’s gift exchange?

No need to stress spiral about what to get – we’ve got all the inspiration you need to keep everyone happy this holiday season (including your bank account).

Here are the best 2018 Kris Kringle goodies on the ‘net. You’re welcome.

1. Lush Night Before Christmas Gift Box, $19.95

You can’t go wrong with a Lush bath bomb.

Get it here.

2. Taprobane Tea Company Black Tea with Apple and Cinnamon, $30.00

Because everyone needs more tea.

Get it here.

3. The Body Shop Festive Sack of Peppermint Candy Cane Delights, $18.00

These goodies will last way longer than the office candy canes.

Get it here.

4. Blushing Confetti Linen Floral Agenda, $40.00

For that gal in the office who is late for every meeting and has forgotten you had a lunch date (twice).

Get it here.

5. White Walker by Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky, $60.00

Because who doesn’t need a little something to get through the holiday season?

Get it here.

6. The Soak Life Instant Shower – Face + Body Cleansing Spray, $22.95

For the gym junkie who never seems to shower before coming in to work.

Get it here.

7. C Lab & Co Coffee Essentials Trio, $34.90

Give the sweet sweet gift of caffeine.

Get it here.

8. Oil Garden Mini Ultrasonic Diffuser, $29.99

For the work wife who really needs to stress less.

Get it here.

9. The Soak Life Bora Bora Salty Bubble Bath, $24.95

For the busy beach bum. This is (almost) as good as taking a dip in the salty sea.

Get it here.

10. Caffeine Queen Mug, $19.99

For the office caffeine addict you avoid until she’s had a coffee (or two).

Get it here.

11. This relatable desk sign, $6.95

For the office party animal who lives for the weekend.

Get it here.

12. How To Be A Gentlemen Personal Style Kit, $18.95

Give Jim in accounting a (subtle) kick in the right direction.

Get it here.

13. This little book of life hacks, $14.99

For the friend who really needs to get their sh*t together.

Get it here.

14. Fingerboard Games, $22.95

So you and your deskmate can determine once and for all who is the superior procrastinator.

Get it here.

15. Floating Duck Tea Infuser, $12.99

A quali-tea gift for your favorite loose leaf lover.

Get it here.

16. This journal, $6.30

For the guy who is thiiiiiis close to quitting on Monday.

Get it here.

17. These dino planters, $54.75

For your favorite green thumb.

Get it here.

18. Glass Cactus Desk Sculpture

A great gift for the pal who loves plants, but can never manage to keep the alive.

Get it here.

19. These wine glasses, $32.99

For the president of the ‘wine and whine’ club.

Get them here.

20. Mrs Darcy Desert Rose Candle, $39.95

For the person who takes self-care Sunday VERY seriously.

Get it here.