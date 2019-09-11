21 Things Every Boss Babe Needs In Her Life

You are a boss babe so treat yo’self!



This is the year of the girl boss.

Women are smashing goals, having kick-ass careers and fighting the patriarchy like never before.

Team SHESAID are big believers in treating yourself.

You’ve been working hard girl! Kick-off your shoes and indulge in a little retail therapy.

Treat yourself to a fresh new candle, a feminist tee or even a comfy new set of pajamas so you can get some shut-eye before kicking butt.

Whether you are a bad-ass babe or you’re just shopping for the girl boss in your life, we’ve got you sorted. We searched far and wide for the things every boss babe needs in her life.

Get ready to fire up that credit card because here we go…

1. A way to keep track of time.

We know a bad bitch is never late (everyone else is simply early) but there’s no need to run behind time!

2. The girls guide to Love

We know you’ve got a handle on your love life but we could all use a little help with modern dating. Think of this as your relationship bible. Love is your new religion.

3. A stellar sunblock

Every successful woman needs a good skincare routine. Sun safety is important for protecting your skin from UV and preventing any nasty burns. Apply under your foundation for safe skin all day, every day.

4. Good makeup brushes

The time has come to invest in good makeup brushes at long last. Say goodbye to streaky foundation and getting little hairs stuck in your eyeshadow. You’re makeup (and your skin) will thank you later.

5. Endless orgasms

This clitoral stimulator is the vibrator of your dreams. Trust me. You’ll be taking a sharp right into O-Town and reaping all the benefits. Every badass babe needs one of these.

6. A staple feminist tee

A boss babe isn’t afraid to wear her politics on her sleeve. Let the world know what you stand for with this feminist tee.

7. A piece of hot-to-trot lingerie

Regardless of whether you’re in the dating scene or in a long term relo, every girl deserves to feel good as hell in a piece of lingerie. Hop on the innerwear as outerwear trend with this lacy bodysuit.

8. A sassy travel mug

If you’re not a morning person, this mug will tell the barista what you stand for so you don’t have to.

9. Some bad-ass bling

Not sure how to tell your friends about your feminist agenda? These are the earrings for you! Pair them with any outfit to make a statement wherever you go.

10. Some lady-scaping tools

Gone are the days where we use disposable razors to lady-scape. Say goodbye to lumps, bumps and ingrown hairs with this grooming kit.

11. This political pin

Let anyone who gets close enough know that you have autonomy over your body. Your body, your choice. No questions asked.

12. An eco-friendly keep cup

Here’s one for our eco-friendly boss babes. These sustainable keep cups with stop hundreds of disposable coffee lids from entering a landfill. so you can be a caffeine queen without harming the planet.

13. A girl boss mug

Let everyone at the office know who is boss with a sassy mug.

14. A pointed tee

If you are downright sick of all the racism, sexism and homophobia, this is the tee-shirt for you. It can be exhausting fighting the patriarchy so this shirt will make a point so you don’t have to.

15. A selfie Light

This is an invention you didn’t know you needed. This selfie light will get you the perfect profile picture every time. You’ll save time in photo editing and your insta feed will thank you for it!

16. A boss backpack

If you’re a busy lady, you don’t have time to change bags every day. Enter this handy little backpack! You can store your essentials in here and the neutral tone means it’ll match any outfit.

17. Stunning skincare

Skincare is no laughing matter and every boss babe needs to have a quality routine. Skin is the bodies largest organ so taking care of it is an important part of any self-care routine!

18. A coffee-scented candle

No boss-lady office is complete without a few (dozen) scented candles. Infused with coffee, this candle is sure to get the motivational juices flowing allowing you to be your most productive self.

19. Bad-ass phone case

Empowered women empower women. Let the world know you believe in girls supporting goals with a cute feminist phone case.

20. The boss babe blazer

No woman’s wardrobe is complete without a statement blazer. Whether you’re wearing it to work, a job interview or even Friday night cocktails, this blazer is sure to turn heads (in the very best way).

21. The comfiest PJ’s

After a hard day of being a boss babe, treat yourself with pajamas so comfy you’ll feel like you’re floating. Now go get your beauty sleep so you can be well-rested for another day of fighting the patriarchy.

