21 Vagina Facts You NEED To Know

Welcome to the vagina edition of getting learnt.

I remember my first time being taught about my vagina and honestly, I didn’t learn all that much.

Unexplainably, it’s 2019 and we still cringe when someone says the V-word. I even find myself stealthily hiding tampons in my pockets on my way to the bathroom just in case someone sees that yes, I have a functioning uterus. I left high school knowing more about the anatomy of a penis than I did my own sexual organ. The shame surrounding women who own their sexuality stopped me from doing my own research, until now. The stigma and lack of education about something literally attached to our bodies is astounding, and it needs to stop.

If you’re anything like me, poor sex ed and a lack of conversation may have left you the dark about the mysterious happenings of your hoo-ha. Here are 21 surprising vagina facts that you NEED to know…

1. What you’re calling a vagina probably isn’t actually it

The visible section of your downstairs actually isn’t the vagina, it’s the vulva (surprise!). The vagina is actually the cavity inside that connects the uterus to the great outdoors (where the penis goes).

2. They don’t like to be dry!

Lubrication is IMPORTANT! If you are going to touch a vagina, make sure it’s wet first to avoid discomfort or irritation. If there’s not already natural moisture, try using lube to make things more comfortable.

3. It’s normal for vaginas to smell

Like fingerprints, each vagina is completely unique, from shape to smell. It’s normal for vaginas to have their own personal scent. If it does start to smell different, though, the odour could be an indication of a bigger problem so it’s best to see a doctor.

4. Stress and hormones can mess with the PH of your vagina

As if stress wasn’t bad enough, it can mess with the PH level of your vagina and cause dryness. Hormone changes and menopause can have the same effect. If you are encountering any of these physical changes, try to stay hydrated and consume plenty of omega-3 to stabilise the PH.

5. Pain or discomfort during sex isn’t normal

If you’re experiencing any pain while getting down and dirty you should stop immediately. Communicate the discomfort with your partner and if it persists, be sure to see a doctor.

6. There is no such thing as a normal vulva

A lot of women are insecure about the way their vulva looks but I’m here to tell you not to stress. All vaginas are different and amazing in their own way. There is no ideal way for it to look.

7. It is not possible to stretch a vagina by having lots of sex

If I told you that your penis would shrink if you had too much sex would you believe me? Of course not. In much the same way, the idea that you can stretch a vagina is a COMPLETE myth.

8. It’s self-cleaning (handy, right?!)

White discharge is totally normal, so don’t be alarmed if you find any in your undies at the end of the day. It’s all part of the self-cleaning process. However, if there is more than usual or discharge changes in colour, it could be an indication of a problem.

9. It’s more acidic just before your period

Just before your cycle starts, the PH levels in your vagina change to make it slightly more acidic than usual. This just means that if you are having intercourse, it could be a liiiittle stingy.

10. Never eat before you eat out

It’s important to make sure you don’t eat before you lick a vagina as sugar can cause bacteria to grow. If left untreated this can develop into a yeast infection and no one wants that! Bonus fact: flavoured lubricants can contain sugar so it’s best to avoid them.

11. The clitoris is bigger than you thought

If you thought the clit was about the size of a bean (like I did at first) you would be surprised to find that it’s actually a lot larger than first thought. It extends deep down inside the body and when stimulated, it grows erect (just like a penis). Talk about a lady boner…

12. The vagina is much more sensitive than a penis

The clitoris has over 8000 nerve endings in it, making it way more sensitive than a penis – be sure to handle it with care.

13. You really should pee after sex

The last thing you want to do is hop out of bed and run to the bathroom after some steamy sex but I promise it’s for the greater good. When you pee after sex, it flushes out nasty bacterias and prevents UTI’s.

14. You can strengthen pelvic floor muscles after pregnancy

After pushing a human through your vagina it’s no surprise that the muscles down there are a little out of whack. Little accidents and bladder weakness are quite common after giving birth but the good news is, you can strengthen up your pelvic floor quite easily. Next time you go to the bathroom try to stop the flow of urine half way through. Over the weeks as you continue to do this, your pelvic floor will be fit and strong.

15. Most women can’t orgasm through vaginal penetration

That’s right; a vast majority of women need clitoral stimulation to reach climax.

16. Pubic hair is necessary

Pubic hair acts as the last line of defence and protects your vagina from bacteria. If you wax or shave, consider leaving a little landing strip to keep any nasties away.

17. Don’t use soap down there!

As I said before, part of the wonder of the vagina is that it’s self-cleaning. Any products or soaps designed to put up there is just marketing hype. See #8.

18. Women can develop blue walls

We’ve all heard of blue balls but did you know that there’s a lady equivalent? The inside of the vagina can actually grow sore and uncomfortable after a dry spell.

19. Orgasms have amazing health benefits

Not only do they make you feel amazing, orgasms actively keep the vagina fit and healthy. Have on regularly to decrease stress, improve your mood and keep your pelvic floor strong.

20. Vibrators are your vaginas best friend

Having a sex toy is a really great way to explore your pleasure points and find out exactly what turns you on. This makes it much easier to communicate your likes and dislikes with a partner which leads to better sex for both of you.

21. Vaginas are nothing to be ashamed of!

Periods and discharge are normal, so don’t let anyone shame you for it. If a partner is being disrespectful of anything that goes on down there, take it as a massive red flag.

