23 Alcohol Inspired Christmas Gifts For Boozehounds
Is it wine ‘o clock yet?
We all have that friend or family member.
You know the one – they’re the first person to whip out the wine at gatherings and have developed a reputation for peer-pressuring everyone into doing shots or having “Just one more!” when the bar’s about to close. And they totally own the fact they’re a boozehound.
Which is why any one of the following tongue-in-cheek alcohol inspired Christmas gift ideas is sure to bring a smile to their face. If they don’t fall flat on it first at the family Christmas party.
1. This rose gold cocktail kit
Because we just love everything rose gold.
Buy it here.
2. These Himalayan sea salt shot glasses
Tequila, anyone? (FYI science says it’s actually good for you. Really.)
Buy it here.
3. This Christmas Edition Prosecco
Which goes well with…
Buy it here.
4. This Prosecco Pong
Because what’s more fun than Prosecco and ping pong? (Prosecco Pong, of course.)
Buy it here.
5. This bourbon-infused coffee
For the person who doesn’t know if they need a caffeine hit or a shot of alcohol to get them through the rest of the workday.
Buy it here.
6. These red wine remover wipes
For the klutzy vino lover.
Buy them here.
7. This low-sugar cider
Because going on a diet shouldn’t have to mean ditching your fave beverage.
Buy it here.
8. This home brew journal
For the beer-making enthusiast.
Buy it here.
9. This wearable cocktail kit
For the person who should never be further away than arm’s reach from a cocktail.
Buy it here.
10. These wine glass tassels
Never get your glasses mixed up again.
Buy them here.
11. This mini flip-cup drinking game
Relive your college years.
Buy it here.
12. This cocktail recipe book
Tasty recipes in a chic book that’ll look great on their coffee table.
Buy it here.
13. This wine-tasting party kit
For the (boozy) hostess with the mostest.
Buy it here.
14. This very reasonably sized wine glass
A glass of red a day is supposed to be good for your health, but no one ever said anything about the glass size…right?
Buy it here.
15. This mug which could technically hold more than coffee
Because sometimes getting lit is the only way of getting through nine to five.
Buy it here.
16. This bath caddy wine holder
Settling into a warm bath with a book and glass of wine? Don’t mind if we do.
Buy it here.
17. This boozy board game
It’s Monopoly, but tipsier.
Buy it here.
18. This genius coaster set
Cool your beer and keep glass rings off the coffee table. Everyone wins.
Buy it here.
19. This old-timey cocktail book
For the classic cocktail lover.
Buy it here.
20. These scotch-infused toothpicks
For the boozehound who has everything.
Buy it here.
21. This flask which comes with a built-in shot glass
Because it’s pure genius.
Buy it here.
22. This (necessary) holiday hangover kit
They’ll need it the morning after Christmas.
Buy it here.
23. And this very adult coloring book
Because grown-up girls can have fun, too.
Buy it here.
Featured image by Ashim Joshi.
You Said
Comments