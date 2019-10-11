23 Girl Power Products To Empower You

Because empowered women empower women.

Happy International Day of the Girl Child!

Today is a day to celebrate girl power in its many forms.

We celebrate the strong women who have come before us and paved the way for us to be feminists today. We thank our mothers, daughters, sisters, aunties, friends, and allies for supporting us in our fight for gender equality.

To keep the spirit of sisterhood alive, we’ve devised a list of girl power products that will empower you to live your best girl boss life. If you’re looking for a gift for the special women in your life, look no further.

At the end of the day, be sure to pick up a little something for yourself.

1. This book of radical women

Consider this the bible of radical women. Girl power is your new religion.

2. This period pin

Females are as strong as hell. We suffer through cramps, backaches, and hormones each month and never stop going. Let the world know your power.

3. These sassy stickers

If you can’t say it, put it on a sticker! If you’re not sure how to spread your feminist agenda, these cheeky stickers are the perfect (subtle) way to tell us how you really feel.

4. This feminist tote

Even feminists need cute bags to carry things in. With this tote bag, you can be fiece, fabulous and functional.

5. This reminder to never apologize

Put this on your wall to empower you on your darkest days. Women are taught from a young age to apologize for everything. We’re here to tell you to stop saying sorry.

6. This mighty mug

If you’re a caffeine queen, this is the one for you. Let people know where you stand before you’ve even had your morning coffee!

7. This bitey banner

Expecting guests? Decorate the place with this patriarchy smashing banner.

8. This terrific tee

If this isn’t the cutest top you’ve ever seen, you’re lying. It’s simple, sweet and even a little bit sassy. The perfect addition to any girl boss outfit!

9. This ‘Grow A Pair’ Pin

See point number 2. Periods suck but having ovaries isn’t always a bad thing. It’s a little bit tongue in cheek and a lot cute. You can never have too many pins!

10. This (wo)man-made watch

This will keep the girl bosses out there perfectly punctual. This female-owned brand donates 30% of profits to support women’s charity. Help your sisters out!

11. These ‘nasty woman’ earrings

Raise your hand if you’re a nasty woman. I know I am. I also know that you NEED these earrings.

12. This mug with our mantra

Empowered women empower women. I’ve said it before but if you get this mug I won’t have to say it again.

13. This stellar sweater

Team SHESAID believes in dressing for comfort. We also believe in females. This sweater combines our two true loves.

14. This patriarchy smashing tote

If you’re not into wearing your politics on your sleeve, this is the tote for you. The sweet florals disguise some patriarchy smashing punch.

15. This feminist history book

Well behaved women seldom make history – as demonstrated in this bible of bad ass babes.

16. This cute keychain

Smash the patriarchy with this quirky little keychain. Complete with a tiny hammer, it’ll keep you fighting the good fight each time you reach for your house keys.

17. These sassy socks

Socks are underrated in the accessory department but they don’t have to be! These bad boys will release your inner sass queen and keep your feet warm at the same time. Win-win!

18. This feminist agenda

This is the perfect notebook to keep your secret feminist agenda. You can now plot the downfall of the patriarchy. Yes, you are welcome.

19. This perfect phone case

This sweet phone case will add a splash of girl power to your every day. It’s pretty and powerful, just like you.

20. This feminist cross-stitch

There is nothing I love more than taking a traditional ‘woman’s hobby’ and flipping it into a tool to take down the patriarchy. After all, a woman’s place is in the revolution!

21. These hard-core hoops

The bigger the hoop, the bigger the feminist agenda.

22. This guide on why we should all be feminists

This was actually my first feminist read and it changed my life. If you’re feeling a little lost in this political climate, this book will help you find your girl power.

23. This persistent poster

Persistence is a key ingredient in the making of a girl boss. Hang this poster in your office to remind you to embrace your girl power even in the toughest of times.

