23 Subtle Tattoos That’ll Make You Want To Get Inked

2 days ago

For people who can’t commit. 

Full confession: I don’t have any tattoos.

While I’ve had dalliances with the idea of getting one on more than one occasion, I have an unnaturally intense fear of commitment that’s held me back from actually following through. After all, tattoos are (at least in theory) permanent. Once you ink, you can’t go back. And for someone who took seven years to decide on an everyday handbag, I’m not exactly a prime candidate for one.

However, commitment-phobes just like me are getting creative with ever so subtle and elegant designs that needn’t make one have a panic attack about getting locked in. So if you’re um-ing and ah-ing like me, get inspired by these 23 elegantly discreet inkings that’ll make you think twice about taking the plunge…

1. This cute dragonfly

Untitled-20

2. This subtle semicolon

Untitled-20

3. This chic symbol

Untitled-20

4. This simple circle

Untitled-20

5. This elegant band

Untitled-20

6. These dainty arrows

Untitled-20

7. This beautiful bloom

Untitled-20

8. This hidden message

Untitled-20

9. This simple pattern

Untitled-20

10. This intricate text

Untitled-20

11. This sweet hug and kiss

Untitled-20

12. This peekaboo feather

Untitled-20

13. This white ink

Untitled-20

14. This tiny constellation

Untitled-20

15. This pretty posy

Untitled-20

16. This miniature embellishment

Untitled-20

17. These small stars

Untitled-20

18. This sneaky fish

Untitled-20

19. This delicate dandelion

Untitled-20

20. These hidden triangles

Untitled-20

21. This cute anklet

Untitled-20

22. This teensy bow

Untitled-20

23. And these birds

Untitled-20

Images via pinterest.com.

Comment: Do you have a tattoo?

 

