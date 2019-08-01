23 Wrist Tattoos That Are Prettier Than Bracelets

Body art at its best.

Our wrists are delicate body parts we so very often cover with bracelets, watches, sleeves, and sometimes, tattoos.

Getting a tattoo is a huge decision as it’s one of the biggest commitments you can make, unless you’re prepared to spend a fortune on painful tattoo laser removal sessions at some point in your life.

That’s why the wrist is a popular choice for tattoo novices – even though it’s one of the more painful body parts to get inked – it’s visible whenever you want it to be, but can also easily be covered up. Moreover, it’s the perfect canvas for small, dainty tatts which can actually look just as elegant as an expensive bracelet, (and bonus: they can’t get lost in the bottom of your dresser drawer). Just looking at these beautiful wrists makes us want to stop by a tattoo studio after work…

1. This superb shell.

b7f682ca324160020e4e0b8e909df58e

2. This minimalist mark.

b19735ceaefc68588f505be25c3c647e

3. This eye-catcher.

00b6ec3c6378d0af7b5e579fc4eafb0a

4. These romantic roses.

e84fa6847ff2cc13c266d7484db6aced

5. These beautiful blossoms.

aeb7aae24c45dca3b6833b868c043970

6. This pinky promise.

f9e238ab6d0b16994ef24ef547b1908c

7. This lovely lotus.

99edad33de93a72e44862d3651cd6672

8. These tiny birds.

f976873a956d246775876d48ac333a01

9. This dainty adornment.

0312863ab07706aed400f412120e2daf

10. This black-and-white beauty.

cef6ca5936d85afb7079e78a68f2ab8c

11. This simple heartbeat.

e951e0aaf715782f7f4e332d4a453a42

12. This wonderful wave.

3b6229568ab1fc5c5224f3723aa59d45

13. This meaningful message.

215c370e00936eeeda44a623c75fa035

14. This cute couple tattoo.

22ab98eae40cc0ff03c8e0a58ca7b9dc

15. This lovely leaf.

ac11a24210214493cf4b5fcd23f3a4dd

16. This lilac flower.

ed37219bd8809c22f18aa471f1b3ccff

17. This perfect pair.

20b0af66fd700d86323544993d11617a

18. This dainty design.

a49872b30e58ff4b41651c1c276abbb5

19. This whimsical wing.

d6ea329b67a65104a56e845b2031577b

20. This miniature moon.

a176e5d78e5c74b290d901c2da77adad

21. This dotty rainbow.

06fbe4113a766f3ed7700fbe621b8e74

22. This painted perfection.

c84262eb1f17db4f4992de78e8bb99b2

23. And this starry sky.

240b2762af13561ddd74676812309f1e

Featured image via unsplash.com. Images via pinterest.com.

 

