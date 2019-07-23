These are the hottest songs that make you horny every. single. time.

I don’t mean to brag but I am the queen of playlists.

In my friendship circle, I’m the designated soundtrack designer for every occasion and let me tell you, the crowds are never disappointed.

I’ve got you covered for party tunes, study sessions and most importantly – sexy soundtracks.

Let me take you on a journey of the songs that make you horny no matter what your relationship status is. The key to a perfect playlist is having a little something for everybody so you’d best believe you’ll find your new sex jam in this playlist.

Whether you’re having make-up sex, break-up sex or spicing up long-term relationship sex I have got you covered.

So next time you’re getting down and dirty don’t stress about setting the mood, let me do it for you.

I’ve searched the music archives for the sexiest songs on the internet and I’m confident that I’ll maintain my title as the President of Playlists.

From Rihanna to Queen B, these songs are guaranteed to steam up your sex life so you can turn it on and get it on (if you know what I mean.)

Without further ado, here are 27 songs that make you horny every. single. time…

1. Drunk In Love – Beyonce

2. S&M – Rihanna



3. Pink + White – Frank Ocean

4. The Hills – The Weeknd

5. Versace On The Floor – Bruno Mars

6. Pony – Ginuwine

7. Bump, Bump, Bump – B2K, P. Diddy



8. Side To Side – Ariana Grande

9. Let’s Get It On – Marvin Gaye



10. Some Unholy War – Amy Winehouse



11. Gorilla – Bruno Mars

12. Good For You – Selena Gomez ft. A$AP Rocky

13. Burn – Usher

14. Buttons – The Pussycat Dolls

15. Make Up Sex – SoMo

16. Talk Dirty – Jason Derulo feat. 2 Chainz

17. The Fix – Nelly , Jeremih

18. Maneater – Nelly Furtado

19. Lust For Life – Lana Del Rey ft. The Weeknd

20. Redbone – Childish Gambino

21. Rude Boy – Rihanna

22. The Weekend – SZA

23. Love Sex Magic – Ciara, Justin Timberlake

24. Angel – Shaggy, Rayvon

25. Man! I Feel Like A Woman – Shania Twain

26. Hot In Here – Nelly

27. Sexual Healing – Marvin Gaye

Featured image via unsplash.com.