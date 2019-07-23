27 Songs That Make You Horny Every. Single. Time
These are the hottest songs that make you horny every. single. time.
I don’t mean to brag but I am the queen of playlists.
In my friendship circle, I’m the designated soundtrack designer for every occasion and let me tell you, the crowds are never disappointed.
I’ve got you covered for party tunes, study sessions and most importantly – sexy soundtracks.
Let me take you on a journey of the songs that make you horny no matter what your relationship status is. The key to a perfect playlist is having a little something for everybody so you’d best believe you’ll find your new sex jam in this playlist.
Whether you’re having make-up sex, break-up sex or spicing up long-term relationship sex I have got you covered.
So next time you’re getting down and dirty don’t stress about setting the mood, let me do it for you.
I’ve searched the music archives for the sexiest songs on the internet and I’m confident that I’ll maintain my title as the President of Playlists.
From Rihanna to Queen B, these songs are guaranteed to steam up your sex life so you can turn it on and get it on (if you know what I mean.)
Without further ado, here are 27 songs that make you horny every. single. time…
1. Drunk In Love – Beyonce
2. S&M – Rihanna
3. Pink + White – Frank Ocean
4. The Hills – The Weeknd
5. Versace On The Floor – Bruno Mars
6. Pony – Ginuwine
7. Bump, Bump, Bump – B2K, P. Diddy
-
8. Side To Side – Ariana Grande
9. Let’s Get It On – Marvin Gaye
10. Some Unholy War – Amy Winehouse
11. Gorilla – Bruno Mars
12. Good For You – Selena Gomez ft. A$AP Rocky
13. Burn – Usher
14. Buttons – The Pussycat Dolls
15. Make Up Sex – SoMo
16. Talk Dirty – Jason Derulo feat. 2 Chainz
17. The Fix – Nelly , Jeremih
18. Maneater – Nelly Furtado
19. Lust For Life – Lana Del Rey ft. The Weeknd
20. Redbone – Childish Gambino
21. Rude Boy – Rihanna
22. The Weekend – SZA
23. Love Sex Magic – Ciara, Justin Timberlake
24. Angel – Shaggy, Rayvon
25. Man! I Feel Like A Woman – Shania Twain
26. Hot In Here – Nelly
27. Sexual Healing – Marvin Gaye
