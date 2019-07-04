3 Tips For Finding Cruelty-Free Makeup You Love

Because everyone wins if you switch to cruelty-free.

If you’re embarking on a journey to banish cruelty from your beauty routine, kudos to you. You’re joining a growing amount of people working together to shop in a way that is kinder and protects vulnerable creatures.

That said, taking those first steps into cruelty-free living can be a little overwhelming and intimidating. Will you even be able to find animal-friendly versions of those essentials like foundation, mascara and eyeshadow, or are you destined to go bare-faced forever? The good news is, it’s never been easier to go natural and there are many brands available to you still, even on the high street.

Here are our three tips to help you get started when it comes to putting together your cruelty-free beauty kit…cruelty tr

1. Consider vegan brands

Veganism is a growing movement and for good reason. By definition, it is a movement that seeks to exclude all forms of exploitation or cruelty to animals for any purpose. By choosing vegan products you can be sure that what you have chosen is not only cruelty-free but also that it does not contain any animal products. There are plenty of vegan brands on the market already and they all use the fact that they are vegan in their branding because it is such a strong selling point. There are also plenty of brands that might not be vegan but that make suitable products for vegans. They often label the product as such, so it’s always worth having a look at the back of the packaging.

2. Shop at suitable stores

Some stores have made it part of their business to ensure that the products they stock are cruelty-free. They understand this is becoming an important issue for many, so much so that 36% of women are buying from brands that do not support cruelty. It makes sense to shop at these stores, not only because by doing so you are supporting the movement but also because it makes doing your cruelty-free shopping easy. If you know that the store has done the hard work for you in selecting only products that have not been tested on animals, you have free reign to choose anything that they have on offer.

3. Check if products are certified

If for any reason, you can’t shop at a store that is entirely cruelty-free, you could look for products that are certified as cruelty-free. Accreditations such as the leaping bunny from Cruelty-Free International tells you that a product, including the manufacturer of the product, has no links to animal cruelty. They even look into the manufacturers of ingredients used in a product so that you as a consumer can be sure that your purchase matches up with your ethics. Not only that, but by purchasing accredited products you are supporting organisations like Cruelty-Free International who work hard around the world to put an end to animal testing for good.

This article was publishing from A Girl In Progress with full permission. Read the original article here.

