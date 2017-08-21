4 Real-Life Sex Stories That Are So Hot, They’ll Steam Up Your Screen

Is it getting hot in here…?

They say the truth is often stranger than fiction. Well, it’s saucier, too.

Some of the stuff that happens in real-life just couldn’t be dreamed up. Especially when it comes to sex.

Who needs Fifty Shades Of Grey when you’ve got these hot-as-hell stories from Reddit‘s steamy R/GoneWildStories thread?

Throw on your slinkiest nightie, grab your trusty vibrator and get comfy under the covers. It’s time for some real-life erotic reading that’s definitely way sexier than anything we could’ve ever invented…

1. Lights, camera…

I opened the door to the room and immediately saw the jacuzzi tub in the corner. It was deep and I was ready to sink into the hot water. As my friend set up the lighting I began filling the tub with water. The sound of the rushing water filled the large room, and I found myself staring at the bed, wondering how he would take me first. I always try to get my ass in the air at the edge of the bed before he can even make his own plans. I want him to fuck me so badly, to pop this overwhelming longing. I slowly look back at him and he is hard, twisting the legs of the tripod into place, carefully checking that it is level, and I am watching his strong, capable hands and I want him to grip his hard cock and come over and give me that fat shaft. He caught my eye and smiled with that devilish, smoldering look in his eye. He’s going to make me wait. He’s going to make me beg for it. I’m just a mess down there, I know it. I don’t even have to feel.

But I can’t help it. I slip my hand down under my panties and I linger on my clit for a second, not wanting to pass it up. I reluctantly slide my fingers down past my lips and into my little hole, and it’s so slippery that I slide my finger in an inch. He had to have noticed that, he knows I am dying inside. My pussy feels like it is twice its size. It feels hot and juicy and my hands are shaking and I can’t move my hand or I will moan. My finger is still an inch deep in wetness and I like it. I want to keep it there forever, to wiggle it and move it in and out. I don’t want him to know how close I am, just from the excitement. I might just close my eyes and silently orgasm. I try to take calm breaths but my chest is quivering, and I look down and my nipples are hard as fuck. My whole body is trembling, and I feel electricity in the soles of my feet. I curl my toes and it only intensifies the feelings.

The poses I have to do for the shoot are so provocative and my body feels like silk under my exploring hands. Breasts, thighs, waist, hips, ass: I touch all of it in slow, sultry motions,with pauses for the pictures. Leaning my head back, I get another long glimpse of his perfect penis and it’s still hard, and I get thrilled again. He can keep a hard on forever, he has so much control. I am going to get it tonight, look at it – it’s been hard for twenty minutes now and he’s impassive, giving me hot looks and telling me how to pose. I can feel a string of pussy juice from my labia to my inner thigh and I felt that soft spot between my pussy and my asshole twitch, and I swallowed. That swallow made me want his cock in my mouth so badly that I moaned. Please. I just want to say Please. I want to moan Please. I can feel that word on my breath but it’s inaudible. It’s a fantasy. I’m saying it in my head, in my fantasy, and he can’t hear me, so he won’t fuck me. He is going to keep telling me how to stand and how to arch my back. I have my back arched, my ass out, I am holding my lips open and I slide my finger along my clit and I moan.

“Please.”

He is looking at the camera, but I know he is looking at me through the camera. There is no eye contact. I want to get myself off right there, I am already so close, I moan in my fantasy, and then I say it, “Please…please…please….oh, oh, please, please fuck me, please, please…oh, please, I need you to fuck me, I…ohhhh…” And I am just shameless. I need to be fucked and I’m making that decision. I am taking that cock, I have to have it inside me, and I want it from behind and I want it now. And as I got on my knees on the edge of the bed, with my ass in the air, I bury my face in my panties while he thrusts his cock inside of me. The intense feeling of being filled so quickly and deeply by him made me gasp and I let out a deep groan and sunk my face into the bed and let him pound me over and over.

My thighs were so tight and pinned together that they were shaking, and I started to cum when he put his strong hands on my hips as he thrust. His rhythm and pace quickened and I was breathing hard, trying to control myself, trying to let my orgasm match his movements. I felt out of control and and pulled my ass up closer to him so he could fuck me deeper. It was overwhelming, and my gasps and moans were turning into a higher pitch. I arched my back, and arched my feet, and my pussy started to tighten. The tension in my body built to a crescendo as I begged to be fucked harder. I am cumming so hard and so violently that I beg him to cum inside of me, and I can hear his groans. I know I am so tight and wet inside and I know he can feel the spasms inside of me, the spasms around his cock. I am sucking his cock with my pussy, and his in-and-out rhythm combined with the tightness of my vagina, was making a satisfying sucking sound. His warm hands were gripping my tiny waist, and he was roughly groping my hips and slapping my right butt cheek. The orgasms came again in waves, starting inside of me at my G-spot and spasming into my clit and asshole. His cock was so hard it felt like a giant dildo, I was trying to catch my breath and gasping and he was fucking me and fucking me over and over and the sound of skin slapping together and groaning was delicious. I wish I had a cock to suck while I was being fucked tonight. My oral fetish was on overdrive and the only way I could handle the desperate need to suck was to put my fingers in my mouth. I could taste my juices on my fingers and I came again, and pressed my face into the pillow and let out a loud “Please….!” He thrust his shaft inside of me deeper than deep and his cock throbbed as he shot cum against the walls of my pussy. I could feel each squirt, they were so powerful and strong. The feeling of having a deep cum inside of me gets me off and satisfies me like nothing else. I couldn’t have begged for a better fuck.

I thank him and slowly roll over and rub my inner thighs as I continue to feel the waves of orgasm. Curling my toes, arching my feet, tightening my legs and buttocks make me cum again and as I relax I feel the tug of the bed, and I curl up next to him and watch him fall asleep before I drift off.

2. One hot night

Freshman year of college, I played it pretty cool the first couple of months, because I was crushing pretty hard on a girl from back home. I drank a lot but didn’t do much in the way of hooking up with girls. That all ended when the girl back home helped me reach the devastating realization over Thanksgiving break that it was never going to happen. The result was me looking to relieve my sexual frustration with the first girl I could find.

One Friday night I tagged along with a friend to an apartment party , and that’s where I met Liz, a freshman at another nearby college. Liz took a year off before college, so she was also a freshman, but a year older than me. She was average looking: about 5’5″, shoulder length brown hair, an ok body with a few extra pounds in the hips (freshman 15), but beautiful lips and a gorgeous smile. She had on a lacy black tank top and bra, and tight black pants. Even though it was chilly outside, it was hot in the apartment, and folks had stripped down some.

Liz and I hit it off, drinking shots in the kitchen. It was one of those friendly parties where everyone is just getting to know people in their drunken states, and everyone was chill. There was one nice guy with no shirt on in the hot apartment handing shots to everyone he saw, and so Liz and I kept downing shots when they came our way.

I was flirting pretty hard with her, and a couple of times I tried to kiss her as we went back and forth from the kitchen to the narrow hallway of the apartment, but she politely turned away each time.

Liz knew the hosts and a lot of the other guests, and at some point I looked up and realized I didn’t know anyone there anymore. My friends had bailed a while ago (who knows how long in the time warp of drunken fun) when I told them I would walk back myself. Her whole group of friends knew one of the guys in her group had a crush on her too, and while she was flirting with me she was also glancing and smiling at her friends, as if to let them know she was more interested in me than the guy in her group of friends. I’m an average looking guy, but I’m tall (about 6’1″) and was on a sports team, so I was in great shape: above average six pack, not big arms but pretty defined, etc.). All in, I’d say I’m above average.

Finally, I convinced her to come out to the porch with me for a cigarette (I was a social smoker despite my athletic career). She pulled on a puffy black coat, and we walked out and smoked on the porch. Some other people were out there, but they finished and went back inside. That left just the two of us.

I sat down on the sofa on the porch and pulled her on top of me. She straddled me, sat down, and began kissing me deeply. I put my arms around her and slid my hand down to feel the top of her ass. I began to grind my growing cock into her. I tried to slide my hand up her jacket, but she pushed me away.

“Let’s go inside,” she whispered into my ear and stood up, taking me by the hand.

We walked back through the apartment and into a sparsely furnished bedroom. There was an air mattress leaning up against the wall, and in one motion she tipped it onto the floor and whirled around to kiss me. I closed the door and put my arms around her as we unzipped our jackets and began groping at each other.

We fumbled around for a minute as we groped and unzipped various zippers and then fell onto the air mattress. I stripped off her tank top and squeezed her breasts through her bra. She stripped off my shirt and ran her hands over my chest and stomach before digging her hand down through my unbuckled jeans and boxers to pull out my already hard cock. It didn’t take her long to turn around and go down on it. It felt amazing feeling her warm, wet mouth on my hard shaft.

I slid my fingers into her pants and began playing with her pussy. She was dripping wet already, and I could feel the heat even though we’d been outside in the cold. I played with her for a second and then started sliding down her pants to get a better angle while she worked. Then I got a better idea.

“Take your pants off and turn around,” I said. She stopped sucking and looked back at me, with a devious grin. She stood up and stripped off her tight black pants, revealing a lacy black thong, and then lay back down with her hips resting next to my shoulder and head near my cock.

I ran my hand up her thigh and fingered her wet pussy through the lace. Then I slipped off her thong and positioned us so she was straddling me. I felt her take my whole cock into her mouth, as I looked up and stared at her dripping wet pussy between her soft white thighs. I dove right in, licking up and down from her clit to asshole, and then buried my tongue inside her pussy and heard her moan.

A few minutes later she pulled her head off my cock and spun back around. We kissed deeply, our juices intermingling on our tongues. She leaned back, and I felt my cock start to slip into the lips of her pussy.

“Ohhhh, god,” I said. “Wait, we need a condom.”

It took all I had to get those words out. Here we were, craving each other, and her ready to go, but something told me to wrap it up.

“Wait here,” she said. She fumbled around for her shirt and pants. “Where are my panties?”

“You don’t need them,” I said, and smiled. She smiled back and slid her pants over her trimmed, wet pussy hair, and walked into the next bedroom. I heard some talking, and then she came back with a condom in hand, looking me in the eyes and smiling that gorgeous smile.

I kissed her and stripped her pants and shirt off as we lay back on the air mattress. She grabbed my cock, played with it a bit, and rolled the condom on. Then she straddled me and sunk my thick cock deep into her wet pussy.

“Ohhhh,” she said, with sort of a sigh. I sat up and kissed her and then sucked on her breasts before lying back down to look at her from below. I began pumping up into her as she bounced on top of me. I watched her boobs jiggle as she leaned back, then she leaned forward and caressed my chest, and then leaned down and stuck her tongue deep down my throat.

Our flesh slapped together as I pounded her pussy and she breathed raggedly into my ear. She sucked on my ear and I felt her hot breath on my neck and teeth graze my ear as she began to lose control.

“Fuuck,” she gasped as she came hard on my cock. I keep pounding upward into her; I was so close myself. I heard her moaning into my neck as her orgasm subsided and felt myself sliding in and out of her as I grabbed and pulled at her ass. Finally, I blew my load and filled the rubber while still in her wet pussy. We slowed and came to rest, her lying on top of me with our sweat sticking us together.

“That was fun,” I whispered, and we smiled at each other and kissed. I was going soft and felt myself pull out of her right before she rolled over, and we both stood up off the air mattress, still holding on to each other.

We took turns walking across the hall into the bathroom to clean up, and when I came back, she was dressed. She handed me a slip of paper with her number on it.

“It was great to meet you,” she said as she handed it to me.

“Same here,” I said. “I enjoyed it,” I added, laughing playfully.

I folded the paper and put it in my pocket, and began the cold walk home to my dorm just before dawn.

3. Getting taught a lesson

At the time she was my professor I was 25 and she was in her late 30s. I was never really distracted or anything, I had a girlfriend. Time passed by and we were friends on facebook and Snapchat, we’d send selfies here and there nothing sexual. Just friendly and slightly flirty at times.

Fast forward to last week, I am now 28 and she’s 42. she comes to visit this part of town and had told me if it was cool to spend the night at my place because she didn’t have a place that one night to stay at because her friend wasn’t available. I’m now a single guy living alone so of course !

We hang out we watch a movie we talk, we were having a pretty chill time catching up and just talking about life, I was scared shitless because I didn’t know if to make a move or what. I couldn’t read her at all … anyways. Bed time comes …….

So she says Ima go to sleep, i only have one bed. So I said ok, she didn’t say anything else then …. I’m on the couch and I guess I will just sleep there, but I wanna turn the ac down, I noticed the door is open, I say you sleep with the door open ? She replies well aren’t you coming to bed ? Omg my heart dropped lol ! I didn’t lose a single second, turned off the remaining lights, took my shirt off and socks and jumped in bed.

We are laying down in the dark talking and at one point I’m trying to get the conversation towards being sexual. I tell her how she’s a bit intimidating just because she’s older was my professor and just the type of character she has. Nothing offensive, and that’s when there’s a moment of silence and I just go for it and kiss her. We slowly start making out, her body is so sexy she’s as tall as me 6 feet, touching her all over. My mind was racing I couldn’t believe it, I was in shock. Well I was intimidated by her still so I couldn’t get hard and when I did it wasn’t all the way, we fooled a bit, some oral and what not. It was really late so we went to sleep.

Morning after was when I woke up with a raging boner, I quickly buried it in her and it was all I ever imagined lol. I couldn’t believe she was under me moaning, I could feel how wet she was around my dick. We fucked for like 20 minutes and I came. I had a couple things to do for work so I told her to make herself breakfast and I’ll be back in an hour.

Back I was I did some work from home and so did she, we went to lunch and went back home she quickly laid in bed to rest and I laid with her…. after talking for a while things got heated again, we fucked all afternoon, she was ready to go at all times, she was so wet and her pussy felt so great, I loved cumming inside her over and over again.

She left town and we text here and there and we are already planning our next sexcapade in about a month, she already mentioned some stuff she wants to Do now that we are comfortable with each other. This was a dream come true. Something to check off my bucket list lol.

4. An elicit encounter

It happened exactly 12 hours ago and I’m still thinking about it, still shaking all over. I can feel him again and again, I close my eyes and he’s there, his scent is all over me, his voice in my ear, his hands all over.

He’s tall and lean but muscular. He’s got the bluest eyes, teeth white as snow and dark hair. I’m petite, my hair goes down to my waist and my hazel eyes sometimes lock on his blue ones and I can’t look away. We want each other and we can’t be together. We can’t be together because he’s the adopted son of my biological father. The father I only met a year ago and since then, my adoptive brother and I have been falling for one another.

He’s got a girlfriend and I had someone else. But I couldn’t stop thinking about him, I couldn’t stop wanting him. Every night I touched myself picturing him there with him. On my bed, right before falling asleep, I’d spread my legs and touch myself over my panties to get wetter, to tease myself while picturing how I would go down on him, how impressed he’d be because I’m such a good girl, because I want him inside my mouth, all the way in, making me gag, holding my head in place to show me he is the one in control. After letting my imagination take over, I’d discard my panties and feel how soaked I was, rubbing my clit until I came, biting my lip to keep from screaming. The next day I’d look him in the eye and get the feeling that he knew.

This went on for so long I honestly thought nothing would ever happen, I was convinced it was something I’d keep to myself forever. Then one day we were talking. I went to hug him before leaving the house and I pressed against him. I didn’t mean to, I swear I didn’t, it just sort of happened. I had the urge and I pressed against him and I felt him, I felt him going hard and I couldn’t let go and he couldn’t either. We stayed that way for a while, his hand on the small of back, his face buried on my neck and then we broke apart. We could barely talk, I hurried out of there, my face was so red and hot and I was already so horny, so full of want.

I’ve always been like this–I’ve been with just one man my entire life. I’m 24, lost my virginity to my ex-boyfriend but I needed to have sex every day or at least touch myself. I’ve always pictured being taken by complete strangers and fucked over and over again, used like a doll. I’d have sex with my ex and an hour later I’d want it again. It was the reason we broke up, he said he felt inadequate, that he couldn’t keep up with me. He was scared I was cheating or would eventually cheat just to keep myself satisfied.

Then I met him, my adoptded brother (from now on I’ll call him R to avoid confusion). With R it isn’t just desire, it’s common interests, it’s understanding. He takes care of me and is protective of me. I remember one time he got jealous of a guy flirting with me. His girlfriend was there but he couldn’t hide his annoyence at someone wanting to be with me. I know it’s wrong but I loved it so much, I loved to see he was bothered.

Even with all of this I never believed it’d become real. Then, we went to a party yesterday. His girlfriend was supposed to be there too but she couldn’t make it. It was just the two of us, lost in a crowd full of people we didn’t know.

We’re there, music is loud and he gravitates towards me. There’s tension and awkwardness, we’re close, but not as close as we would like and we can’t be closer but there’s that feeling lingering in the air of something forbidden. He’s wearing a blue t-shirt and I want to laugh and tell him about my rose colored panties, I want to tell him we go together, the colors, I mean. I want to tell him everything but we talk about nothing and I pretend I see a friend and excuse myself. I try to blend in with everyone else, but I know his eyes are on me. This random guys comes up and compliments me, calls me beautiful, I smile and my heart beats a little fast because I know R is seeing this, I know he’s jealous and I like it. So I touch this guy’s arm and I lean towards him as I say something silly. It’s shitty and immature but I figure if I can’t be with R, then I deserve to have fun.

Next thing I know, R is in front of me telling this guy I have a boyfriend and pulling me by the hand. He drags me to the rooftop of the apartment building. It’s a cold night and there’s no one there except us but he closes the door to the stairs, and in the absence of keys, uses one of the plastic chairs there to hold the door closed. By now I can’t stop shaking. I know something is going to happen, I just don’t know what.

He turns to me, arches his eyebrows in that way he does every time he’s angry. He asks me what the hell was I doing and I just shrug, returning his question with another one. Why is he so bothered? He denies everything, of course, he’s just looking out for me, that guy was clearly a creep, he says. I say the only creep here is him, considering he’s the one who locked us both on the rooftop just because I was flirting. We don’t speak for a moment, and once I get tired of waiting for his response I try to walk past him but he holds my wrist. He’s looking right into my eyes, his gaze lowers to my lips then back up, and he asks in a very low tone: “Why are you doing this?”

Truth be told, I have no idea, I have no idea why I’m doing this but at that moment the sentence that escapes my lips is one that I guess changed everything.

“Because you’re with her.”

I swear I swear I swear his kiss is better than anything I’ve ever tasted. I don’t know if it was the confession but all I know is that at that moment something simply snaps and he pins me against the wall next to the door and holds the back of my head with one hand while his other one grabs me by the waist. I feel like I’m on overdrive because I can feel everything and I do that again, I press against him, my breasts on his chest, the fabric of my dress suddenly seems to be made of paper, and he presses back, moves the hand on my waist down to grab my ass and squeeze and I moan right into that kiss.

When he pulls me even closer I feel how hard he is and how he’s not trying to hide it, unlike that first time.

There’s a rush of adrenaline and I’m so wet and in need and I want him to know so I grab his hand and direct it to the front. He gets the hint, lifts my dress without stopping the kiss and touches me through my panties, the rose colored ones that go with his blue shirt somehow.

When I feel his hand on my pussy I shiver and he sighs, we break apart to breathe, he wants to say something and I’m way too scared this will all come crumbling down if we stop to think about so I unbuckle his belt with trembling fingers, his gaze down on my hands as I pull his zipper down and take his cock out through the slit of his boxers.

I know him, I know he’s expecting me to kiss him again, to play the fool, to pretend I’m this innocent girl who only had one boyfriend and is not that experienced.

He doesn’t know about my perverted side, he doesn’t know how much I want it all the time, he doesn’t know how much I imagine being reckless, being taken by many—he doesn’t know how much I want him. So I hold his cock in my hands and he’s big and thick and hot, I can feel him throbbing.

I bring my hand to my mouth and lick my palm and then I start stroking him, moving my hand up and down slowly, the adrenaline preventing me to shy away under his gaze.

He parts his lips slightly, closes his eyes for a second as I press my thumb on the underside of his cockhead, that sensitive spot all good and he’s so amazing, he’s so amazing I want to bend over and ask him to fuck me right away but I drop to my knees instead and he’s barely breathing as he looks down at me, knowing what I’m about to do. I know there’s a part of him that want to say I don’t have to. I don’t have to because he’s big and I might choke on his cock and I’m so helpless, I’m so delicate, I only had one person and I know there’s a smug side of R that makes him think he’s way bigger than my ex was (and he’s right but he doesn’t need to know that) and he really doesn’t want to hurt me.

I don’t give him room to think about stopping me. I hold his cock with just one hand and lick a stripe on the underside, from the base to the head, I lick him good, and he throws his head back and I smile. I do it again and again, getting his cock wet with my saliva, and when he’s distracted by the teasing, I take him in my mouth. I suck him hard, my head bobbing up and down as his grunts serve as background music to me. His right hand is on the top of my head, his fingers tangling in my hair and he’s hesitating in pushing my head to take more of his cock so I help him out, I let him slide inside my mouth to the point he hits the back of my throat. That’s when he hisses and groans and looks down at me and I look at him, his cock in my mouth, my eyes watering as I keep him there, I’m close to choking and I’m soaking wet for him. When I can’t take it anymore I back up slowly, let him slide off my mouth, his cock wet and so hard, god, so hard and I take him in my hands while trying to regain my composure.

He grabs me by the arms, ”Come here”, he says, kissing and lifting me up. I wrap my legs around his waist and he pulls my panties to the side, and I throw my arms around his neck. He grabs his cock with one hand, even teases me with it, rubs it all over my pussy, and then he slides inside me. Just the tip first, and then all of his cock. It doesn’t hurt, but it stings at first, I feel him stretching me and I dig my nails on his shoulder.

“Fuck,” he says right in my ear. “You’re so tight, so fucking tight.”

I don’t even know what else to say besides ‘please’ and he takes the hint, starts moving, a steady, good pace. His thrusts are controlled, I can tell, he’s holding back, he goes all in and then slides back until he’s almost slipping out of me and then he thrusts into me again and I know he wants to lose himself, wants to let go of that control. I’m so wet and horny and I don’t want this to ever stop but I need release, I need him so much, so I beg, I beg with no shame. I ask him to fuck me, harder, please, harder and he says he doesn’t want to hurt me but I ask him again, harder harder harder harder and he gives in, fucking me hard and fast, his thrusts erratic, his hands holding me and his mouth on my neck, biting my skin like an animal and pounding into me until I’m almost screaming.

I tell him I’m close, he kisses me, keeps moving, his thrusts heavy, I can feel him, all of him and that’s when I come, that’s when I clench around his cock and cry out and tremble as my orgasm hits me, that tingling feeling making its way from my feet to my head, getting me high.

“Come with me,” I beg him. “Please, please, come with me.”

He doesn’t last much after that, pounds into me and then goes still, biting his lips and closing his eyes, coming inside me. I feel him hot and heavy inside me, I feel everything, and I can’t believe this is happening.

He slips out of me slowly, readjusts my panties, his come dripping out of me and staining them. He pulls up his zipper, looks at me, I’m shaking and scared but he fixes my hair and gives me a kiss.

He tells me he doesn’t want to leave and that breaks my heart. I don’t want to leave either. I know the minute we get out of here we’ll have to face reality.

He grabs my hand and gets me down to the party anyway. He drives me home, I ask him now what, he says we’ll figure it out. He lets me go with another kiss and now I’m here. It’s been 12 hours and I’m here. He texted me if I’m okay 4 hours ago but I haven’t responded, I don’t know how. I can’t tell this to anyone. I’m lost but it was so worth it, it was so damn worth it. I want it again. I want more. I want him to fill all of my holes, I want him with me day and night, I want fucking marathons with him, I want to come until I can’t even make sense of the world anymore.

Stories via reddit.com. Image via tumblr.com.

Comment: Got a steamy real-life sex story? Share it with us.