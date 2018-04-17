The 5 Best Sex Toys For Couples (Which One Will You Try First?)

Shake up your bedroom routine and take it to the next level with these made-to-share toys.

Does your secret sex toy drawer tend to go unopened when you’re happily coupled-up?

Maybe you only think of your trusty vibrator as an old reliable friend to see you through the drought between partners. If so, think again. Introducing sex toys into your relationship can not only enhance intimacy between you and your partner, it can spice up your usual routine and give your bedroom activities a whole new lease on life. Sex toys allow us to discover new pleasures – and when you’re able to share those with your partner, you’ll be well on your way to an exciting and more fulfilling sex life.

There are plenty of sex toys that have been specifically designed to be used with a partner, often referred to as couples’ toys. These pleasure-enhancers generally focus on female pleasure, but many provide a stimulating experienced for male partners as well – and some are made especially for him.

Here, we’ve rounded up five of the very best sex toys for couples. Any of them is a great one to start with – but we bet you won’t be able to stop with just one:

1. The Pocket Stroker

Why it’s a winner: Remember that scene in American Pie, when Jason Biggs got caught with his pants down in the kitchen, having his way with an actual pie? This is what he really needed instead. One of a type of toy known as “male masturbators,” the Stroker is a great and inexpensive toy that can be easily used by a couple. On the inside, stimulating ridges simulate the sensations of oral sex, while the outside offers soft flexible nodules that help you – or your partner – keep a grip on things (literally). The Stroker is literally “stroked” up and down the shaft of the penis, driving your man out of his mind with pleasure. They’re great to use as part of foreplay, and can be particularly helpful to couples who may be dealing with signs of erectile dysfunction. Using a male masturbator is a huge help when your hands and mouth are tired, and it also can be a fun change of pace.

Just remember, when using a stroker-type toy, you’ll definitely want to add a water-based lubricant to the mix, to enhance sensation and avoid any friction.

Buy it here.

2. Dorcel Power Clit

Why it’s a winner: Love rings. Penis rings. Cock rings. Whatever name you want to call them, these toys are all made to do the same thing: help restrict blood flow to the penis, so your man can maintain an erection for longer. But rings like the Dorcel Power Clit have a little something extra for the ladies: a protruding section featuring raised nodules which stimulate the clitoris during intercourse. A simple push-button controller causes both the ring and the clitoral stimulator to vibrate, upping the pleasure level for both partners.

Being made of silicone allows this ring to stretch and accommodate penises of all shapes and sizes. With a little water-based lubricant, the ring will easily slide down the shaft of the penis and into position. Just be sure to remove the love ring before your partner falls asleep, or he may wake up to find he’s restricted a little too much blood.

Buy it here.

3. Wireless Vibrating Egg

Why it’s a winner: If you’re ready to take your sexual escapades out of the bedroom and into the world, this is the toy for you. Vibrating eggs provide internal vibration stimulation for women, and when you give the remote control to your partner, he’ll get to control exactly when – and where – you get off. Since the egg is inside you, this toy is very discreet, making it ideal for couples looking for a more risqué experience. It’s waterproof, wireless, and virtually silent, so you can take this egg anywhere you wish and enjoy 10 different vibration settings, controlled by whoever hold the remote.

Buy it here.

4. Vibe and Panty 2Xl

Why it’s a winner: If you’re one of the 70-80 percent of women who have a hard time reaching orgasm without direct clitoral stimulation, and you want to look sexy while getting off, a toy like the Vibe and Panty 2Xl might be the one for you. It’s designed to be worn during lovemaking, giving you that push over the edge that you need while your partner is inside you.

These lacy black panties feature an intense vibration pack which cradles the clitoris. As the underwear section is completely open, it not only looks seductive, it doesn’t get in the way of intercourse. It features five stimulation modes that progress in intensity, and is rechargeable via an included USB cable. Plus, it comes with its own satin pouch for storage. The device is easily removed from the underwear for easy cleaning.

Buy it here.

5. We-Vibe Sync Adjustable Couples Vibrator

Why it’s a winner: We-Vibe Sync was the first couples’ toy designed to be worn internally during lovemaking. The device is C-shaped for simultaneous clitoral and G-spot stimulation, and is worn by a woman during intercourse, so her partner can enjoy the vibrations, as well. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of room for both your partner and the toy; a little water-based lube is all you need. We-Vibe 3 is completely waterproof – perfect for use in the bath, shower or spa. It’s rechargeable and comes with a remote control too. It has six different vibration modes, and of course, you can use it without a partner, as well. It comes in its own discreet storage case, keeping it safe and clean at the same time.

Buy it here.

After care

When playtime is over, don’t forget to wash your toys according to the care instructions. This is even more important when using sex toys with a partner, to avoid the risk of transmitting any infections. Warm soapy water does the trick for most toys, and some can even go in the dishwasher.

There are also special cleaning solutions available specifically for sex toys – they’re usually inexpensive, and well worth the investment if you find yourself frequently cleaning up after a steamy session with your partner.

If your relationship is in danger of becoming a sex-starved union, introducing sex toys into your lovemaking might be just what the doctor ordered. And if you’re already having great sex, why not make it even better?*

*This is a popular archived post, updated for relevance on April 17, 2018. Featured image via shutterstock.com.

