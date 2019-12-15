5 Skincare Treatments That Seem Scary (But Really Aren’t)

Have no fear, fabulous skincare is here!

I’m a lucky person who was blessed with (mostly) clear skin for the majority of my life.

Apart from the occasional pimple and the annoyance of genetic cold sores, my skin is much easier to look after than what other people have to go through to get their skin looking how they’d like.

We all have an ideal way we’d like our skin to look. For some people, this will involve removing acne scars, monthly facials or removing wrinkles and signs of aging, and for others, it involves cosmetic enhancements like lip fillers.

But for many, it involves having no idea what to do to even try to tackle their skin concerns. Skincare is a science, and so many of the products, procedures and skincare treatments you can use are confusing, technical, and can seem scary– particularly anything involving faces, acid, and needles.

But provided they’re done by a trained professional, many of the daunting procedures you might be afraid of are completely safe. Thankfully, whatever skin woes you’d like to sort out, the expert team at Clear Skincare Clinic is here to help.

Here are five of their skincare treatments that some people might be wary of, and why you shouldn’t actually be scared of them at all…

Laser Hair Removal

For people who’ve mostly removed hair by shaving or waxing thus far, laser hair removal can seem daunting. But laser is actually the most effective and affordable way to “permanently” remove unwanted body hair. This happens by focusing a laser through the skin to the base of the hair follicle, which damages the follicle until the hair can’t grow anymore.

Because of the way laser hair removal works, there are limited side effects when used correctly. You might experience some skin redness, skin irritation or feeling like you have a minor sunburn afterward, but it doesn’t leave any scarring or permanent damage to the skin. The number of sessions you’ll need will vary from person to person, as will how much it might hurt.

Everyone’s pain threshold is different, but the potential pain is nothing to be scared of. Most people tend to say that laser hurts less than waxing does. (and if you want a little secret tip, get a good night’s sleep before your treatment as your pain threshold is lower when you are tired) Like most forms of skin treatments, it’s likely going to be more painful on more sensitive areas of the body like your bikini line or upper lip. The effectiveness of the treatment can also be affected by age, gender, and hormonal fluctuations, as well as how pigmented your hair is, but your laser therapist will work with you to make sure you get the best results, regardless of your hair colour and skin tone.

Skin Peels

Simulating a chemical burn on your face and peeling away old skin sounds terrifying, so it’s not a surprise that for first-timers, the idea of a skin peel is unappealing (no pun intended). A skin peel is when natural acids, chemicals and other ingredients are placed onto the skin which then reacts and kicks your skin’s natural cell renewal process into gear. It’s a really effective way to clear away old, dull skin and stimulate the growth of new, clearer, smoother skin.

Exactly what acids and chemicals are used – and the effect on the skin – will depend on what peel you’re having and why. You can have a skin peel that treats acne, wrinkles, sun-damage, pigmentation, scarring, and more. among. The chemicals used have a number of different functions, including tightening skin, unclogging pores and evening out tone. The number of peels you’ll need to maximize results will also depend on which peel you get; and the strength of the peel.

During a peel treatment you may experience some stinging, burning and itching although this will stop once the treatment is complete. Depending on the peel you’ve had, the post-peel recovery will vary, but all minor side effects like redness or skin irritation will usually be over within 24-48 hours of your peel. Also, as the name suggests not all peel treatments cause the skin to peel. There are many light strength skin peels that instantly enhance and brighten skin with no flaking or downtime. This is why peels can seem so scary to people who’ve never had one before, but apart from very strong strength peels that can cause peeling over several days, all a peel is going to do is leave your skin looking and feeling fabulous.

Meso Needling

Now, people can be wary of needles going into their faces, and there’s a fair reason behind that. Needles can hurt. Needles can be scary. And our faces have pretty sensitive areas that don’t seem like great places for needles to go. But a procedure called skin needling is one of the best ways to reduce the signs of aging and rejuvenate your skin.

If you’ve heard of micro or dermal rolling – the act of rolling a device with tiny needles over your face that penetrate the skin – then skin needling will make total sense. Skin needling is a bit more advanced and intense than micro rolling, using an advanced skin needling machine with microscopic which causes the facial skin to enter a healing rejuvenation mode that increases collagen production. This can work to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, improve skin texture, tighten pores, remove acne scars and generally refresh skin.

The procedure doesn’t hurt but can be slightly uncomfortable, and just like a skin peel, there is some skin downtime. Your face will be red and sensitive afterward, and there can be some kind of skin flake or dryness in the following days. But the beauty of skin needling is the fact that most of the facial skin stays intact and undamaged during the process, so the recovery time is much shorter and the results are more pronounced than other similar treatments.

Micro/hydrodermabrasion

Microdermabrasion and hydrodermabrasion sound more intimidating than they are. Both are treatments that aim to deeply exfoliate and cleanse the skin and pores, clearing them of any impurities, promoting collagen production and improving overall skin quality.

Both start the same – with microdermabrasion. This involves using a device that sucks dead skin cells and any impurities from the skin, and thorough exfoliation. Your skin is then treated to specific serums and hydrating products, followed by a facial massage.

For a hydrodermabrasion, there are some extra steps involving glycolic acid blast and hyaluronic acid infusion that further hydrates and soothes the skin. But while the word ‘acid’ might instinctively inspire panic, there is nothing to be scared of and a hydrodermabrasion can actually be better for people with sensitive skin. Both treatments are pain-free and are so popular that they are often considered the ‘holy grail’ of skin treatments.

Injectables

The procedure that has the most taboo surrounding it is the wonderful world of injectables. Most of the reasons that people are scared of injectables stem from plastic surgery horror stories from the 90s and early 2000s, but those days are long gone (provided your clinician is trained). Anti-wrinkle injections and dermal fillers are non-surgical ways to restore the skin to a more youthful appearance, whether that’s through smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles or plumping lip or face volume.

Anti-wrinkle injections are made from a purified protein that temporarily causes facial muscles to relax, instantly softening lines and wrinkles and reducing the severity of visible wrinkles. Dermal fillers are a non-invasive treatment used to restore youth and volume to the face. As we age, our skin begins to lose its elasticity and natural hydration. Fillers are an excellent treatment to restore volume and plumpness to lips, chin, cheeks, the jawline, the area under the eyes, and even the nose. Anti-wrinkle injections normally last around 3 months although Dermal fillers can range from 6 months up to 1 year.

Post injecting there is usually some redness and swelling for around 24 hours and sometimes up to seven days (although this normally only occurs with dermal fillers).

