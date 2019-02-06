5 Things You Should Be Doing To Look After Your Breasts

Let’s talk about breasts, baby.

When most of us think about our breasts, it’s normally something along these lines: “Are they too big? Are they too small? Does so-and-so like them? Can I get away with wearing this dress without a bra?”

But whether we like them or loathe them, our breasts are a part of being a woman — and sadly, it often takes something as drastic as losing them to make us really appreciate them. That’s why we’re calling for you to show your ladies a little more love.

By following these five simple tips, you can take better care of your mammaries, which will not only reduce your risk of breast cancer and other health issues but may help give them a little boost, too.

1. Wear the right bra

Wearing the wrong bra is not only super uncomfortable and unflattering, but it can actually do serious damage to your ladies. This is especially the case for exercise bras. Studies show that unsupported breasts move up and down as much as 12cm during high impact exercise. So, wearing an ill-fitting bra can lead to issues like chronic breast pain and irreversible damage to the breast ligaments (which can cause drooping and stretch marks), as well as long-term back, nerve and neck issues. Make sure you get properly fitted for all of your bras and throw them out when they’re starting to get droopy, stretched or tattered.

2. Check yourself

Consider this your official order to feel yourself up regularly! Whether it’s when you’re getting changed, when you’re in the shower or when you’re lotioning up your bod, it’s crucial to check for any changes in the breasts at least once per week. It’s important to note that this doesn’t just mean searching for lumps (although, this is something to look out for). According to the Breast Cancer Network Australia, you should also keep an eye out for.

Thickening or swelling of part of your breast

Irritation or dimpling of your breast skin

Redness or flaky skin in your nipple area or your breast

Pulling in of your nipple or pain in your nipple area

Nipple discharge other than breast milk

Any change in the size or the shape of your breast

Pain in any area of your breast

Make sure you’re checking not only the breast tissue and nipples, but also your armpits and up to your collarbone. If you have a partner, it’s worth letting them know what to look out for, too If you do find something, don’t panic (it’s unlikely to be breast cancer) but do visit your doctor right away. On the off chance it is something, the sooner you take action, the better.

3. Get your vitamins

Certain vitamins are necessary to boost cell regeneration, prevent cell damage, build collagen, produce elastin, and promote new blood cell growth. These vitamins include: Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Vitamin B6. If you’re deficient in these, it can affect the health of your breast tissue and increase your risk of disease including breast cancer. Make sure you get checked by your GP for deficiencies if you suspect this may be the case.

4. Reconsider your need for surgery

Going under the knife is something many women choose to do to enlarge or even out their breasts. And here at A Girl In Progress, we’re all about doing what makes you happy. However, it’s crucial to be aware of the health risks (not to mention the costs and pain!) involved before you consider it. Breast implants have been found to increase your risk of a rare type of breast cancer. Not only that, but there are a huge list of potential risks including surgery complications, infection, breast pain and burst implants, as well as sagging and misshapen breasts.

5. Eat right

While not all oncologists believe that there’s any link between diet and breast cancer, eating lots of nutrient-rich whole foods can help keep the breast tissue healthy. Research published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute found that women who ate plenty of carotenoid-rich fruits and veggies like sweet potatoes, carrots, squash, and dark leafy greens had a lower risk of developing certain types of breast cancer. Some other excellent boob foods include soy, plant-based protein sources (ie. legumes), blueberries and foods high in folic acid, like black-eyed peas, asparagus and eggs.

