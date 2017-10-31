6 Concealers That Can Cover Absolutely ANYTHING

Because we all need a little help to achieve flawless skin.

If I could only use one makeup product for the rest of my life, concealer would definitely be it.

As someone with chronic dark under-eye circles, I use concealer almost every day and have done so for many years, which means I’ve tried dozens of them.

From creams to liquids and compacts, there’s a concealer for every concern and skin type out there; the hard part is finding the right one. As a basic guideline, your under-eye concealer should be one shade lighter than your foundation. However, if you’re using concealer to cover blemishes, scars, or even tattoos, a darker shade may be necessary.

When it comes to consistency, the more coverage you need, the thicker you want the formula to be, but be aware that thicker formulas tend to settle into fine lines and can therefore look a bit cakey when not blended properly.

So I’ve done the hard part of testing a gazillion concealers and rounded up six that put the rest to shame. So whatever it is you want to erase away, these babies won’t disappoint…

1. Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea Aquacealer Concealer

Best for: Covering pigmentation/dark spots

Why it’s brilliant: This formula is spot-on for a high-coverage concealer that doesn’t feel heavy on the skin. It’s easy to blend, but at the same time you can layer it, in order to build coverage.

2. Napoleon Perdis Total Bae Hide It! Concealer

Perfect for: Covering blemishes

Why it’s brilliant: This product is a must for anyone prone to acne or pimples as the consistency is as thick as it gets making this really great for spot-covering.

3. Revlon Youth FX Fill + Blur Concealer

Perfect for: Highlighting and blurring fine lines

Why it’s brilliant: The thinner consistency of this one makes it great for highlighting areas of the face such as the bridge of the nose, or blurring fine lines around the eyes. The sponge applicator makes blending really easy.

4. Clinique Airbrush Concealer

Perfect for: Covering dark circles

Why it’s brilliant: The brush applicator makes application under the eyes quick and easy, while the shades have peachy undertones – which are ideal for covering dark circles. The light consistency means it won’t cake or crease.

5. Benefit Boiing Industrial Strength Concealer

Perfect for: Covering tattoos

Why it’s brilliant: As the name suggests, this re-launched and improved version of Benefit’s best-selling concealer can cover it all: scars, beauty marks, even tattoos. Buff in a few layers of this bad boy and it’s gone.

6. Kat von D Lock-It Concealer Creme

Perfect for: Long-wearing coverage

Why it’s brilliant: Kat von D knows a thing or two about flawless makeup that lasts all day, and just like her foundation, this creamy concealer sets and stays where it is without rubbing off.

