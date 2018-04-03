6 Everyday Medications That Are Destroying Your Ability To Orgasm

Are these meds messing with your mojo?

Depression and anxiety. Allergies. Epilepsy. These health issues have a surprising factor in common.

Some of the medications used to treat them can lower your sex drive, interfering with your ability to orgasm. But that doesn’t mean you need to abandon your go-to relief methods — and in fact, it could be even more detrimental to your health to do so.

First, talk about what you’re experiencing with your provider (don’t be embarrassed — they’ve heard everything!) and discuss alternative medications that may not have the same effect. Second, whether you switch medications or not, explore other ways to boost your sex drive, like sex toys that can help you reach dizzying new heights of pleasure or lifestyle changes such as masturbating more often and exercise (did you know that exercise can increase your libido?).

So while this doesn’t mean you need to quit the following six meds, just know what they are so you can have a better dialogue with your doc (and learn about other ways to get your game back on).

1. Allergy meds

Over-the-counter antihistamines may feel like a godsend if you suffer from crazy, out-of-control allergies, but they may also affect your libido. The good news is that these effects are temporary and can subside as the drug wears off.

2. Birth control pills

There’s a lot you should know about the birth control pill — and one thing is that the Pill can lower (or heighten!) your sex drive. If you think the former is happening, your doctor may be able to prescribe a different brand.

3. Antidepressants

Antidepressants obviously can have enormous benefits, but sometimes they come with the unwanted side effect of a lowered sex drive (specifically with SSRIs and tricyclic antidepressants). If you suspect this is happening for you, do not decide on your own to go off your meds. Instead, talk about the issue with your provider and explore other ways you can combat the effect.

4. Anti-anxiety medication

Anti-anxiety meds and sex issues are similar to the problems that may arise with depression: just like depression isn’t good for our sex drive, anxiety isn’t either. Sometimes we need to treat it with medication — and sometimes an anti-anxiety medication like Xanax affects our sex drive. If it’s a concern for you, broach the subject with your doctor (not just about switching medications but about other approaches to dealing with anxiety).

5. Anti-seizure medication

If you have a seizure disorder, you might already know that both epilepsy and the medication used to treat it can cause problems with your ability to orgasm. There’s a variety of drugs out there, though, so speak with your provider about the possibility of switching.

6. Opioids

The current opioid crisis has shown us some of the devastating effects of opioids (prescription pain meds such as Vicodin, OxyContin, and Percocet). However, it might not be as well known that these medications can also lower testosterone levels and decrease your libido — yet another reason to seek alternative pain relief.

Images via Shutterstock.com

