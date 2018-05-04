6 Stories You Need To Read If You Want To Climax More Easily

Struggle to reach the finish line? You’re not alone. And you’re also not out of luck. Read on…

Research suggests that, on average, women climax just once for every three times men do.

When it comes to getting off, the gender divide is so pronounced, it’s led some scientists and sexual health experts to dub it “The orgasm gap“.

Frustratingly, there’s still a great deal we don’t understand about the complex process of achieving orgasm. Something we do know for sure though, is that women have a lot of progress to make when it comes to achieving sexual parity with men.

So if you’re one of the estimated 30 percent of women who have trouble climaxing, or even one of the 15 percent who’ve never had an orgasm; take heart. These articles will equip you with all the tools you need to make getting off easier than ever before. And don’t keep these tricks to yourself, spread the love and share them with as many women as you can; you’re doing it for the greater good of womankind.

1. These Are The Best Vibrators To Use If You Struggle To Orgasm

Read this if: You’ve tried everything to get to O-Town and nothing is working, or your orgasms are usually weak. These vibes will change your life.

2. 7 Surprising Reasons Why You Can’t Orgasm

Read this if: You suspect a new medication or health issue may be the cause of your lost orgasm.

3. 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Orgasms

Read this if: You want to improve your orgasm. Because to have an orgasm, you first need to understand what one actually feels like.

4. How To Have A Cervical Orgasm

Read this if: You’ve only ever been able to climax via clitoral stimulation. This technique will open up a whole new world…

5. How The Shape Of Your Vagina Affects Your Orgasm

Read this if: You’ve exhausted all of the above possibilities and still can’t get to climax.

6. 9 Ways To Feel Connected To Your Partner If You Can’t Orgasm

Read this if: All else fails and you still can’t achieve an orgasm, just remember, that’s okay. Orgasms are great, don’t get us wrong, but there are plenty of other ways to feel great with your partner.

