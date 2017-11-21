6 Things You Need To Know Before You Get Or Give A Rim Job

Don’t miss out on one of the most erotic sex acts anyone can experience.

Rim jobs are one of those sexual acts that people instantly deny participating in. But why? We easily talk fingers and larger objects making their way into those tight spaces, but when it comes to our mouths on the anus, we shy away, afraid even to confide in our friends or dish on the dirty deets of “rimming” – more formally known as analingus.

It’s time we stopped keeping “rim jobs” – the act of stimulating the anus with the tongue – a behind-closed-doors secret. Analingus is highly erotic and extremely pleasurable for both sexes; the anus might be your untapped pleasure point.

That being said, it’s important to talk openly about the dos and don’ts of rimming, so we can be safe, comfortable, and educated while exploring our sexuality.

Want to see what rimming can do for you? Go for it. The thousands of nerve endings around your anus will thank you later, but first, consider these six things you must know before getting that extra action:

1. There’s no such thing as being too clean

While good hygiene is a major turn on in the first place, getting extra clean before participating in rimming is an absolute must. Put simply, shower. If you have just gone to the bathroom and are going to participate in rimming, make sure you get to those nooks and crannies. A detachable shower head proves very useful in these situations.

If you want to feel extra clean, use an enema, sex expert Sean Jameson told YourTango. Enemas will give you that extra-clean feeling by injecting liquid into the rectum, forcing your muscles to excrete any remaining contents, and making all feelings of needing to go to the bathroom disappear.

Note: Make sure to do enemas several hours in advance of sexy times.

2. Remember that STIs are transferable through analingus

Although there might not be any penetration of private parts while participating in analingus, STIs like gonorrhea, chlamydia, herpes, HPV, syphilis, hepatitis A, B, C, and HIV are all transferable while rimming.

The simple solution to getting down and dirty without worry is a dental dam, sex expert Sean Jameson told YourTango. Dental dams prevent the flow of bodily fluids from one partner to another by using a latex separator. Just put lube on the side of the dental dam that is going to stick to your partner’s anus and play away.

Note: Do not let your partner go down on you post analingus. Cunnilingus after analingus can spread bacteria and give you a nasty infection.

3. On how to get that sensation

Trying new things can be exciting – but also terrifying. There’s that expectation that there is something to live up to – try not to feel that way. With the normalization of the porn industry and most of us getting our beginner sex-ed lessons from porn sites, we think what we see on screen should parallel the real thing.

The better sex-ed advice? Just be comfortable with yourself. To get the best sensation during analingus, there are a few maneuvers to test out, including outer foreplay where your tongue traces over the anus’ rim, gentle blowing, licking, tapping of the tongue, and tongue penetration, sex expert Sean Jameson told YourTango. Don’t be afraid to test the waters and see what turns your partner on.

4. Get creative

While the anus has thousands of nerve endings, analingus doesn’t generally lead to an orgasm. For better results, try incorporating toys or a vibrator into the mix, clinical sexologist Dr. Kat told Cosmopolitan. Being intimate with your partner in this way is an adventure in itself, so be sure to communicate before sticking X, Y, or Z anywhere without asking.

5. Communicate

Trying new things is exciting – especially if it’s with someone you feel completely comfortable with. While you might think you and your partner are completely comfortable with each other, sometimes experimenting with unfamiliar parts might introduce a bit of nervousness. So, be open.

Talk with each other and acknowledge that it might take more than just once to get into your groove, porn star/rim job expert Chanel Preston and ob-gyn of Westchester County, NY, and co-author of V is for Vagina, Dr. Alyssa Dweck told Cosmopolitan. But also remember to not let that discourage you. The best things take time to get right.

6. The bad taste thing is a myth

Just when we were afraid this one thing would keep us away from possible sexual greatness, we no longer have to be afraid. That “bad taste” myth is simply that: a myth, Preston and Dweck say. The anus tastes no different than any other part of the genital area, as long as you keep clean. So if that was the one thing stopping you, thank us later.

In summary: get creative, know the facts, and don’t be afraid to explore your sexuality. You never know when you’ll discover your new favorite pleasure.

