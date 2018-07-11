Definitive proof human bodies are freaking weird.



If you’re reading this, I’m going to go right ahead and assume it’s been a while since you had sex.

Don’t fret, you’re normal; we all go through dry spells – whether it’s due to singledom, a recent relationship breakup, constant fighting with our partner, general life stress or health issues – sometimes life isn’t as sexy as we’d like it to be.

The good news is, dry spells are called ‘spells’ because they only last for a period of time. For most of us, that a few weeks or months, or – if you’re really unlucky – it may be years (in which case, head straight here to see our best vibrator picks). In the meantime however, you may find that after a while without sex, you no longer care about it so much. Like, why does everyone make such a big deal about it? You feel fine!

But here’s the thing; your body may be doing some funky things, because much like staying hydrated, eating and sleeping, our bodies were made to have sex (FYI this doesn’t mean you should ever feel pressured to do it when you don’t want to.)

Intrigued? Read on; here are six crazy things that happen to your body when you stop having sex…

1. You’ll become dumb

Remember that episode of Seinfeld when Elaine abstains from sex and gets dumber? Turns out that wasn’t just a hilarious plot line. Scientists have found that regular sex leads to better memory and increases our ability to learn and retain new information.

2. You may never feel like sex again

Leave it long enough and you could completely lose access to your libido. Think of it like this: it takes our bodies 21 days to form a new habit. Sure, you could cut sex out for 21 days and end up on a wild sex rampage, or you could end up filling your time with other hobbies and not missing it at all – permanently.

3. Your short- and long-term health will be at risk

“Sex twice a week prevents heart disease in both sexes, reduces the risk of both breast and prostate cancer and boosts our immune system,” reveals sex and relationships expert Tracey Cox.

Supporting this notion is research that’s come out of Wilkes-Barre University in Pennsylvania, which found that people who had sex once or twice a week enjoyed a 30 per cent boost in immunoglobulin A (IgA), one of the body’s first lines of defense against viruses. Hope you’re ready for that hideous flu going around…

4. You’ll end up in a world of pain

You’ll actually be able to use “I have a headache” as an excuse. For the lucky ones among us, having sex leads to orgasms. And orgasms release oxytocin and endorphins, hormones that can help relieve migraines, period pain and back pain. Put simply, no sex equals more headaches.

5. You’ll feel more stressed

Sex relieves stress, as it sends a rush of feelgood hormones through the body, but stress kills sex, as it “makes you tired, distracted and unmotivated to do anything”, says sex and relationship therapist Dr Laura Berman.

“When a woman is stressed, the hormonal changes in her body trigger a chemical reaction, causing sex hormone-binding globulin to bind with testosterone cells, so they’re unavailable for libido and sexual response.” Eek – it’s a vicious circle!

6. If you’re in a relationship, you won’t feel as connected to your partner

There’s no denying the closeness we feel when we have sex with our SO – abstaining is obviously the fastest way to lose that. “For men, particularly, sex is a way of expressing love if they’re not great at articulating their emotions,” explains Cox.

“Take sex off the table and you remove the most intense, effective, important way of showing affection. Love without sex is friendship.”

Not only that, it could also foster insecurities. “Going without sex in a marriage can deliver a hit to your self-esteem, engender guilt and decrease levels of oxytocin and other bonding hormones,” says psychologist Les Parrott.

“It can also increase fears that one of you will look to others for your sexual needs, which can breed a little paranoia.”

