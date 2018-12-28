The 6 Zodiac Matches That Make The Best Partners

Is your love written in the stars?

Sometimes it can be hard to know whether someone is right for you or not; once the rush of infatuation wears off, there’s always something you don’t like about your beloved (and often multiple somethings). A wise person once told me that when choosing a partner, you should look for someone whose flaws you can live with. Because we all have flaws – and every relationship is going to have conflict.

Plenty of people (maybe most people) pooh-pooh astrology. Yeah yeah, it’s not science. Whatever. But when picking someone to settle down with, I figure we can use all the help we can get – which is why I’m a big fan. I’m all for anything that helps us know ourselves better, and might give us some guidance in finding the perfect partner.

I consulted world-renowned astrologer Susan Miller’s Astrology Zone to find out which pairings have the most potential for long-term compatibility, and came up with the following six matches.

So if you’re looking for The One, at least this gives you a place to start…

Aries and Sagittarius

Born adventurers, these two fire signs are a perfect match. Susan Miller says Aries and Sagittarius are likely to enjoy heated debates, travel the world, and maybe even join forces to make the world a better place. (No pressure!) Aries likes to get his or her way, and Sagittarius tends to be more easygoing – but, warns Miller, if Aries gets too bossy, Sagittarius will cut them down to size quickly. “[Sagittarians] are outspoken and direct. This may be the reason this union works so well – communication is strong, swift and loving.”

Taurus and Pisces

Taurus demands complete and total loyalty, and Pisces is happy to oblige. “When Pisces fall in love, they do so with their hearts, bodies and souls – and at near-religious intensity,” says Miller. Together, these two will enjoy the finer things in life; they both love indulging in food, wine, theatre, art exhibitions, and concerts. But earthy Taurus will keep dreamy Pisces down to earth, teaching him or her the joys of working hard and sticking to a budget. These two balance each other nicely, and have the potential to be one of the most magical matches in the zodiac.

Gemini and Leo

Fire sign Leo is fed by airy Gemini; together they can really turn up the heat, as long as flighty Gemini can remember to pay enough attention to attention-craving Leo, and Leo doesn’t get jealous of Gemini’s many different friends and interests. Miller says Leo is the best teacher in the zodiac, while Gemini is a willing student – which can make for a great sexual connection, among other things. “Sometimes [Leo] may wish Gemini could be more emotional, but Gemini are emotional in their own way,” says Miller. One thing is for sure: these two will never be bored with each other.

Cancer and Scorpio

These water signs swim together in the depths of their emotions without ever drowning in them; they intuitively understand each other’s intense feelings, which might overwhelm any other sign. They both tend to be moody, but again, they understand this about each other and are able to go with the flow. Miller calls this match one of the greats: “Together you will develop a rich, intimate life unequalled by any other sign match (except for Pisces and Scorpio).” Water signs unite!

Libra and Aquarius

These two chatterboxes will stay up all night having lively debates and cooking up schemes – they might drive other people crazy, but not each other. While Libra tends to be more reserved, and Aquarius is notoriously playful, this can work well, as Aquarius helps Libra loosen up – especially in the bedroom. Libra might look for a commitment sooner than freedom-loving Aries is ready for, but both Libra and Aquarius prefer to become good friends before falling in love, so be prepared for a slow burn with this match.

Capricorn and Virgo

All-work-and-no-play Capricorn finds his or her perfect match in Virgo, who is just as big a workaholic and an excellent communicator, to boot. These earth signs are grounded, ambitious, and prize security above all else. As Miller puts it, “the power of your union lies in the ability you share to develop a vision of the future and make it happen. With two earth signs you’ve got goals, deadlines, and rewards to keep you motivated as you move closer to your ultimate goal.” World domination? Don’t rule it out with these two.

Comment: Which sign do you click with the most?