7 Dope 90s Trends That’ll Make You Hella Nostalgic

Brown lipstick, butterfly clips, and body glitter? Word.

Take it from someone who lived it: the 90s are back.

Yup, I bought Nevermind on cassette tape, wore a baby doll dress and a choker, and rocked a headful of hair charms. So I’m super-stoked that 90s trends are making such a huge comeback.

Nineties icon Britney Spears is the face of Kenzo’s Spring 2018 campaign, and she’s sporting a teeny-tiny backpack and a crop-top. Hot Topic released a 90s-era Nickelodeon-themed eyeshadow palette, and it sold out in about a week. And glitter. Glitter could not be more on-trend, and is anyone giving the 90s the full credit that’s so deserved? I never went out at night in 1998 without smearing my face and arms with glitter.

I <3 the 90s. And you will, too.

1. Body Glitter

Okay, so, glitter. While you can find it, um, everywhere, Rihanna’s Fenty beauty line has glowed extra-bright with products like Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife. Now Fenty strikes again with Body Lava Body Luminizer ($59), which gives you its own shimmering take on the ‘90s staple.

2. Brown Lipstick

Insider’s tip: while everyone is freaking out about Pat McGrath’s dark chocolate lipstick, which retails at almost $40, why don’t you check out Revlon’s Toast of New York, the color that my friends and I wore in the actual 90s? This brown-yet-slightly-pink shade was much loved for looking good on everyone and it’s under $10. (You’re welcome!)

3. Tattoo Chokers

I’m sooooo glad I held on to my tattoo chokers (and matching bracelets) and don’t need to buy them all over again! But in case you didn’t have that kind of foresight (or perhaps hadn’t been born yet), snatch up a five-pack, then alternate (or wear ‘em all at once).

4. Stretch Combs

I never knew what these were called, only that I always had one ready to go (and that it always took me a full minute to remember how to put it on). It works for all hair types and creates a kind of awesome cornrow effect in the front. And at $2.50 for the classic Scunci 3-pack, it’s a steal.

5. Butterfly Clips

Get ‘em while they’re hot (again). I used to buy butterfly clips at street stands in Manhattan at like, four for a dollar or something like that! Now I’ll have to head over to Etsy for my vintage, “soft grunge” fix — but at $7 for 12 clips, it feels pretty authentic.

6. Overalls

Don’t anyone dare talk smack about overalls. I wore them then… I wear them now. And while mine were just black or blue and purchased at a local flea market, everyone’s current faves appear to be those worn by Gillian Jacobs on the Netflix series Love: Carhartt Women’s Bib Overalls in Sandstone.

7. Vampy Nails

Short, blunt-cut nails painted in Chanel’s famous Vamp shade were all the rage, thanks to a certain Marsellus Wallace’s wife (that would be Mia Wallace, the character played by Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction). Nowadays, The iconic polish is still around, but be warned: it’s now known as Rouge Noir, whereas Chanel’s new “Vamp” color is actually a different shade.

