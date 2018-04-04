7 Face Masks You Can Make Tonight With What’s In Your Fridge

Whip up some DIY beauty with these supermarket staples.

There are some skincare products you just can’t make yourself.

The current trend of glitter face masks that combine mud and magical-looking stars and sparkles is not one I would try to put together at home. But if you feel like taking a quick stroll to your fridge or kitchen cabinets and doing some shopping there, you’ll actually be able to create some lovely, natural, very effective face masks at home — no degree in chemistry or facial-making (there’s a degree for that, right?) required.

The most basic of pantry items (apple cider vinegar, for example, is a known skin-tightener and pore-shrinker too; baking soda — which is always in my fridge — has myriad uses) have proven to be useful for every type of skin type or situation, from hydrating dry skin to combating acne. (If you’re concerned about potential allergies, just do a test first on your forearm.)

Here are seven easy, inexpensive face masks can make at home after a quick trip to the kitchen.

1. Nourish with avocado

Since avocado is amazing in a million different ways, of course the mineral-heavy fruit would be great for a face mask. Smush up a ripe avocado and add honey, stirring until you have a paste. Then apply to face, leave on for 10-15 minutes, and wash off.

2. Rejuvenate with ice cubes

It doesn’t get any cheaper or more readily available than ice cubes! Pour mineral water into a container and freeze in an ice cube tray. Put frozen cubes in bowl and add water with your choice of soothing additions: lemon, chamomile tea, or cucumber. Then… take a dip (dunk your face into the tray, that is).

3. Brighten up with baking soda

Baking soda has so many uses, and a skin-brightening exfoliant is just one of them. Combine two tablespoons of baking soda, one tablespoon of coconut oil, seven drops of tea tree oil, and five drops of lemon oil. Dampen skin with water; use about a teaspoon and rub onto your face gently in a circular motion. Rinse with warm water.

4. Slip on a banana peel

No, I don’t mean fall down on your face. I mean take a banana peel — rich in vitamin C, potassium, and Lutein (an antioxidant) — and rub the inside of it all over your face, then let sit for 30 minutes before rinsing.

5. Acne-punishing aspirin mask

Smash up some aspirin (but it has to be actual aspirin, not a stand-in like Tylenol or Advil), use a bit of water to create a paste, and add it to some nice cool yogurt for a soothing face mask that will also help vanquish acne (salicylic acid, an ingredient in aspirin, is a known zit-zapper). Leave on for approximately 10 to 15 minutes before washing off.

6. Soothe and hydrate with oatmeal

Oatmeal is an ingredient in lots of pricey skin care products, but since you probably have it sitting in your pantry right now, why not use it for a soothing face mask? First cook the oatmeal as directed, then add honey, yogurt, and the white of one raw egg. Stir until blended and apply to face (avoid consuming any egg in the process — or if the idea freaks you out, skip the egg) and wash off after 15 minutes.

7. De-oil with orange peels

This refreshing remedy for oily skin starts with DIY orange powder: dry clean orange peels in the sun for a couple of days and then blend them into a powder. Add honey and yogurt, and apply to your freshly cleaned face for 15 minutes. Rinse and pat dry!

Images via shutterstock.com.

Comment: What ingredients have you used for DIY face masks?