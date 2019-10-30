7 Lingerie Pieces You Can Use For Halloween Costumes

(Trick or ) Treat yourself to these lingerie pieces you can use for Halloween costumes.

Welcome to the spookiest season of the year.

Halloween is fast approaching and chances are, you are yet to find a costume to wear. I am the least organized person on the planet and so I find myself repeating the same costume I’ve had for years and I’m always disappointed that I didn’t get to look my best or feel my sexiest.

This year, Team SHESAID have been obsessed with the trend of underwear being worn as outerwear. Venturing out of the house with your lingerie doubling as a top is a look we are all about and we are here to spread the word.

This Halloween, don’t splurge on a costume you’ll wear once and throw away; invest in a drop-dead-gorgeous set of lingerie that will double as your outfit.

Not only will you feel you’re sexist, but you’ll add another piece to your collection of lovely lingerie that you can wear again and again.

Halloween isn’t the only day of the year that women are allowed to be sexy. Take back your power and splurge on some lingerie that will make you feel good all year round.

Here are seven pieces of lingerie that can double as your Halloween costume. Prepare to be amazed…

1. Bitchin’ Batwoman

Gotham City has a new heroine on the scene – and she is sexy as hell. You’ll be turning heads all night long in this oh-so-slick, skin-tight bodysuit. Get ready to feel yourself girl!

Buy it here.

2. Divine Devil

Sin never looked so sexy. This show-stopping red bustier is the perfect addition to any devilish costume and like all good things – you can wear it again. Simply pair with a pair of devil horns and get ready to see the angels fall.

Buy it here.

3. Bunny Babe

When we think of Halloween costumes, you can’t go past the bunny. It’s classic, classy and let’s be honest, among the hottest of Halloween costumes. Bounce your way from heart to heart in this bombshell bodysuit.

Buy it here.

4. Amazing Angel

Whoever said good girls couldn’t be bad was sadly mistaken. This breath-taking bustier is the perfect example of underwear that can be worn as outerwear. All you need now is a pair of angel wings and a halo. You’d best get on your knees because it seems like you’ll be a sinner after all.

Buy it here.

5. Greased Lightning

Sandy from Grease is a sex icon not to be forgotten. Have your Grease Lightning glow-up this Halloween with the slickest of all bodysuits. You’ll get chills and they’ll be multiplying in no time at all.

Buy it here.

6. Naughty Nurse

Another classic icon, the naughty nurse is a Halloween favorite. Simply pop on your sexiest black underwear and a red cross and you’re good to hit the town this Halloween! You won’t be fixing broken bones but you’re sure to break some hearts.

Buy it here.

7. Mystic Maid

While we’re talking about classic, the maid is another Halloween costume you can’t go wrong with. The beauty of lingerie doubling as your costume is the ease and convenience! Pop on this little number and you’re ready to be the dirtiest maid the world did see.

Buy it here.