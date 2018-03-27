7 Products That Seriously Give You Softer, Smoother Hair, Right Now

Smooth the way for your softest hair ever.

Keeping your hair soft and shiny shouldn’t be complicated, but sometimes it feels that way.

Whether you’ve decided to go short this year or you’re keeping your locks long, getting soft and silky hair can sometimes feel like an impossible mission. So when you discover a masque, serum, or styling creme that smoothes and softens your mane, it’s cause for celebration — or should I say, les festivités. Smashingly effective new products from Number 4 are capturing chic French sensibilities with streamlined black-and-white packaging that features not just a manifesto about hair care, but a little bit of verse as well (“Lumiere d’hiver is a result of a clear winter sunrise…” reads the back of their downright amazing reconstructing masque.)

Other brands may not have that à la française touch, but the ingredients they’re using (avocado, quinoa, and the always on-point argan oil, to name three) give you results that are just as magnifique. Of course, strong, shiny hair begins with a healthy lifestyle and diet; once you’ve got that down, try these seven products to keep your strands silken and lustrous.

1. Number 4 Reconstructing Masque, $58

This masque is light, divinely scented, and super easy to use — I put it on in the shower after I shampoo and then leave it on while I go about my showerly business. After a few minutes, I wash it out. My hair really does feel softer and it smells soooo good.

2. Number 4 Smoothing Balm, $30

Even though I know that flat-ironing isn’t good for my hair, I do it anyway. Putting on this smoothing balm first actually made a big difference. My ironed locks were super-soft and shiny and they didn’t have that yucky burnt hair fragrance. I am hooked on this stuff!

3. Suavecita Argan Silkening Serum, $12

You can’t talk about softening hair without mentioning argan oil, but which product to choose? My fave is this Silkening Serum by Suavecita. Just a dab will do ya; it’s never greasy, and the scent is yummy and fragrant without being overpowering.

4. Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Quinoa Co-Wash, $32

Co-washes are all the rage right now because they sidestep the dangers of shampoo and act as a conditioner and cleanser all in one. And avocado and quinoa — doesn’t it sound like you could eat it up?

5. Kiehl’s Creme Silk Groom Serum, $18

Reliable, a fan fave, and under $20, this serum smoothes frizzy hair, especially in hot, humid weather. The trick is to use sparingly, otherwise it can weigh your locks down.

6. Bumble and Bumble Grooming Creme, $31

If your hair stops feeling soft the moment you try to style it, try this grooming creme that yes, is marketed to men but much loved by women because just a little bit will style your ‘do but keep it super soft.

7. Living Proof Flex Shaping Hairspray, $15

Hairspray isn’t usually a product we think of when we want soft hair, but this one by Living Proof is lightweight enough to give you a little hold without the dreaded crunchies.

