7 Skincare Products That Will Change Your Life This Year

2018 is going to be your year to glow.

The beauty forecast for the new year is, quite definitely, very glittery.

Those in the know are predicting shimmer and shine on everything from clothing to accessories to brilliant metallic hair color. And that includes healthy skin that’s refreshed, renewed, and as glowy as if it was showered with golden pixie dust (or simply Rihanna’s much-adored Fenty Beauty highlighter in Trophy Wife).

2018 will also be the year that changes how you look at skincare, because the hottest trends are a tantalizing mix of natural approaches, new spins on classic must-haves, and high-tech tools that basically make you an at-home dermatologist. With all of them, the results will amaze you. Whether you’re keeping your lips supple with vitamin-enriched lip balm that has a hint of shimmer, or tackling lines and wrinkles with supplements, these seven skincare products will have you shining — inside and out…

1. Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment, $20

Your tried-and-true zit remedies may look end up looking quaint in the face of Neutrogena’s dazzling new light therapy treatment, a proven technique traditionally used by dermatologists.

2. Nars Lip Gloss in Orgasm, $26

Following in the footsteps of its wildly popular Orgasm blush, the new, vitamin E-enriched Nars lip balm manages to totally nail two trends: the subtle shimmer echoes all that glitters, while at the same time staying true to the one-shade-fits-all lip color trend.

3. Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, $34

Although Rihanna’s Fenty beauty line has everyone talking about it’s diverse, inclusive range of shades, this highlighter is the product that’s on everyone’s lips (well, face), especially in the Trophy Wife shade. “It’s by far the most glittery golden highlighter we’ve swiped-on in the flesh,” raves Harper’s Bazaar — and thus perfectly in keeping with the all-that-glitters beauty trend.

4. Lumity Anti-ageing Supplement, £85.00 (for 28 days supply)

If the term “anti-ageing products” makes you think of wrinkle creams and hydrating serums, think again. Nichola Joss, celebrity facialist to luminaries like Meghan Markle and Kate Moss, swears by the new trend of skincare supplements — in particular, Lumity. After taking the supplements for six months, “I started noticing a significant improvement in my skin and the thickness, and health of my hair,” she tells Harper’s Bazaar, also crediting the capsules with improvements her energy and general health.

5. GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Tool, $199

Everyone’s talking about microneedling — a skincare technique that utilizes teensy needles to pierce your skin and stimulate collagen production. It’s traditionally been an effective but expensive in-office treatment. Now, this do-it-yourself microstimulation facial tool is getting rave reviews.

6. GLAMGLOW #GLITTERMASK GRAVITYMUD Firming Treatment, $69

Whether you’re looking to exfoliate, hydrate, cleanse, or just feel pampered, there’s a face mask that’s perfect for you. And now the time-honored treatment meets the face of the future with hotly anticipated glitter face masks. That’s right, it’s a skin treatment, it’s shiny and sparkly, it’s absolutely made for Instagram — and now available in mud form!

7. M.A.C. Mineralize Reset & Revive Charcoal Mask, $31

High-tech zit-zappers and handheld devices are all well and good, but don’t forget about nature’s bounty. M.A.C. is launching a new line of hotly anticipated skin care products that are made with charcoal, including this rejuvenating face mask.

