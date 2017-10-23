7 Stunning Wedding Hair Dos You Can Create Yourself

Here comes the bride with the good hair…

When I planned my own wedding a few years ago, I was surprised to find out just how real the wedding planning struggle was, whether it was the photographer, the flower décor, or the invitations – everything cost twice as much as I thought it would.

But the one thing that shocked me most, was the cost of a hair and makeup stylist. Paying anything from $200 to $500 for a hairdo that would normally cost me $50 if I went to a hair salon and requested an updo for a party just seemed ridiculous, but since I wasn’t quite skilled enough in the hair styling department back then, I didn’t want to take any chances and ended up burning a massive hole in my credit card.

If I were to get married again, I would think twice before paying a hair stylist. Thanks to countless step-by-step online tutorials of gorgeous hairdos, creating a stunning hairstyle yourself on your big day needn’t be as daunting as it was for me back on my own wedding day.

I’ll admit it’s probably not the best idea for hair rookies with zero experience in the mane department, but if you tend to braid your hair every now and then and own a ton of bobby pins and hairspray, then you should have absolutely no problem creating any of these seven bride-worthy hairstyles. Just make sure you practice before the big day…

1. Braided bun

Braid three plaits at the lower back of your head before carefully pulling them apart to create a more tussled look, then roll them up into a loose bun. Secure with bobby pins.

2. Romantic side braid

Start with a side part and French braid down on the side with more hair. On the other side, twist your hair along your lower hairline before joining the French braid. Then fishtail-braid the remainder of your hair. Carefully pull apart for more volume.

3. Milkmaid crown

Simply braid two plaits on either side of your head, leaving out a few strands of hair around your face. Cross the two braids at the back and bring them around to the top of your head, secure with bobby pins.

4. Easy chignon

This classic chignon will only work on teased hair that’s not slippery, so make sure you use a texturising spray beforehand. After teasing, roll your hair sideways around your fingers and secure the ends with bobby pins inside the chignon.

5. Half up half down

Tease the hair on the crown of your head to create a beehive look, then braid two plaits on the sides of your head and bring them back, cross over each other, and secure with bobby pins.

6. Top knot with a braid

Braid the back of your hair starting from the bottom on your lower hairline. This is best done while facing upside down. Once you’ve reached the top of your head, secure with an elastic and pull the rest of your hair into a messy bun.

7. Undone bun

Create a loose, low ponytail leaving out a few strands on either side of your face. Seperate the hair behind the elastic and pull the ponytail through the hole. Combine the two strands of loose hair into a small ponytail and pull it through the hole as well. Take the now fuller ponytail and pull it through the hole once again, this time securing the ends at the lower back of your head with bobby pins.

Images via pinterest.com and shutterstock.com.

Comment: Would you do your own wedding hair?