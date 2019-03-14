7 Unbelievably Cheap Sex Toys For Broke Horny Girls

When you need to get off but you’re broke AF.

I’m a huge advocate for sex toys.

For starters, buying my first vibrator at the age of 30 (why did I wait so long??!) was the turning point in my life for discovering my sexuality and learning to ask for what I actually wanted in bed. Vibrators teach you how to feel a whole lotta thangs you haven’t felt before and empower you with the knowledge of what does – and doesn’t – actually get you off.

It’s also sexy as hell to use one in front of a partner – besides being a turn-on, it helps you demonstrate how you like to be touched.

Also, if you’re on antidepressant medication or the birth control pill like me, vibrators can be life-changing. Unfortunately the most common side effects of these drugs is loss of orgasm and/or decreased sexual sensation.

Prior to going on Prozac, I was one of those magical unicorn ladies who could pretty much touch my clit and come. Not so, after a year of taking my meds. I’d all but given up hope for ever having an orgasm again when I discovered a small hand-held clitoral vibrator I could place on my clit during sex to increase the sensations. I literally cried the first time I used it because I was so overjoyed to have found my long-lost orgasm again.

Not to mention the advancements in technology when it comes to couples vibrators have taken sex to a whole new level. There are some incredible toys out there for totally reviving a sex life that’s gone stale.

So with no further adieu, let’s get to it. Here are seven sex toys that will take your sex life to the next level WITHOUT burning your credit card out…

UNDER $100:

Desire Remote Control Knicker Vibrator

Why it’ll rock your world: This is the clitoral vibrator that quite literally saved my sex life. It’s small and comfortable enough to fit in the palm of your hand so you can hold it on your clit while you’re riding your partner for extra stimulation (a godsend for anyone who’s lost genital sensitivity due to hormones, age or medication) and the remote control makes for extra fun if you hand it to your partner and let them determine the intensity. It comes with a pair of panties designed to fit the toy inside them so you can also wear this vibe out and have your partner secretly control it across the dinner table in a fancy restaurant with no one being any the wiser. …Is it getting hot in here?

Buy it HERE.

UNDER $50:

LoveHoney Dream Rabbit

Why it’ll rock your world: If you’re just starting out, this is the perfect vibrator to begin with. It’s designed to stimulate your G-spot and your clitoris whilst providing penetration all at once and there’s seven different vibration modes ranging from deliciously gentle to earth-shatteringly powerful, so you can find one that’s perfectly suited to you. This is my personal go-to vibrator – which is a big compliment, given I have literally dozens of sex toys (perks of being a sex writer!)

Buy it HERE.

UNDER $30:

The Silencer

Why it’ll rock your world: This vibrator is so quiet, you can actually relax while you’re using it, as opposed to stressing about whether or not your roommates or kids are listening in. It’s incredibly user-friendly for first-timers, too, with a twist on and off function you can turn up and down to control the intensity. And it’s under $30, so it won’t break the bank.

Buy it HERE.

UNDER $20:

Bang Bang Bunny Strap-On Clitoral Vibrator

Why it’ll rock your world: For the ultimate lazy girl, this vibrator is totally hands-free. Simply strap it on (it also looks super pretty on) and turn it on. The gentle vibrations will stimulate your clit, leaving your hands free to explore the rest of your body, or your partner’s body. For extra pleasure, wear it during sex. It’s ah-MAZING and it’s less than $20. What’s not to love??

Buy it HERE.

Nadia shares her masturbation hacks and top vibrator picks for getting off…

UNDER $15:

LoveHoney Oh! Kiss Me Lipstick Vibrator

Why it’ll rock your world: Just when you thought sex toys couldn’t get any more innovative comes this pocket-sized wonder. This surprisingly powerful vibe literally looks identical to lipstick in its shape and size, so you can shamelessly slip into the restrooms with it at work for a quick fap and no one will be any the wiser. It’s also as cheap as buying three cups of coffee. And while I love caffeine, I definitely love on-demand orgasms more.

Buy it HERE.

UNDER $10:

Lovehoney Super Smoothie 7 Inch Vibrator

Why it’ll rock your world: Men might lie to us about how many inches they are, butv this vibrator certainly doesn’t. It’s super sleek design makes it a dream to insert and its 7-inch length is perfect for that feeling of fullness. It’s also, unbelievably, less than $10, so you can buy one to keep in your bedroom drawer, one in your bathroom (it’s fully waterproof for bath and shower fun) and onev for your suitcase so you never have to travel sexually frustrated again.

Buy it HERE.

UNDER $5:

Basics Finger Stimulators (2 pack)

Why it’ll rock your world: For a sex toy under $5, these finger stimulators pack a punch. Simply slip them over your finer prior to masturbating, add some lube and fap away. The gentle ridges add increased sensation and spine-tingling pleasure when stroked over your clit. And beause there’s two in a pack, you can give one to your partner to get them in on the action, too.

Buy it HERE.

PS: Lovehoney is offering 50% off its best selling sex toys. Plus, if you spend over $100 and pay via Afterpay, you will receive an extra 10% off. (Offer expires midnight March 14, so hurry to snapv up a bargain). Go HERE to check out the rest of the sale.

Images and media via tumblr.com, youtube.com and lovehoney.com.