7 Vaseline Beauty Hacks That Will Blow Your Mind

The cult product is more versatile than you think.

There are a few brands who have become household names and generics for their actual products; Vaseline is definitely one of them; have you ever asked for petroleum jelly? Of course not.

Vaseline is one of those cult beauty products you just have to have, even if you’re unsure you’ll ever use it; we all have a tub rustling around in the back of a drawer somewhere. It’s mainly used as a lubricant and skin protector – I, for one, have been using it on my lips to keep them soft and hydrated for years – but it can also do so much more than that.

So if you are one of the very few people who don’t keep Vaseline as a staple in your bathroom, you will probably feel the need to change that after reading these seven Vaseline hacks that will up your beauty game…

1. Use to to remove lash glue

If you smudge a bit of Vaseline on to the lash line and wait a couple of minutes, your fake lashes will come off easily.

2. Use it as a cheap illuminator

For a natural, glowing look, dab some Vaseline onto your cheekbones, cupids bow, and brow bone.

3. Use it to tame unruly brows

To keep wild brows in line, slick a small amount of Vaseline over them and use a spoolie brush to shape.

4. Use it for a perfect DIY mani

Not super neat with nail polish? Simply carefully apply vaseline around your cuticles and paint away. The petroleum jelly acts as a barrier that can be easily wiped away once your polish has dried so no one need know you’re a messy nail painter.

5. Use it to make your own lip scrub

DIY your own lip scrub by mixing equal parts Vaseline with caster sugar (brown sugar also works) for super soft and smooth lips.

6. Use it to make your own makeup

Turn loose pigments into cream eyeshadows, tinted lip balms and blushes by mixing a pinch of your desired pigment in a teaspoon of Vaseline.

7. Use it when you run out of mascara

Smooth Vaseline over eyelashes to make them more defined and voluminous for a natural I-woke-up-like-this look, sans mascara.

Images via giphy.com, grazia.com.au, savoirflair.com, wifflegif.com

Comment: What beauty hack do you use Vaseline for?