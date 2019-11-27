Sex toys, candles, and makeup? Oh my!

If there is one thing better than getting gifts on Christmas day, it’s getting a gift every day of December.

As a kid, I was content with chocolate advent calendars; every night, after dinner, I’d eat that little chocolate and see Christmas creeping ever closer, excitement growing with each day.

As an adult, I still love a good chocolate advent calendar (of course), but when presented the chance to have a calendar with a bit of a twist, I just can’t say no.

Reward yourself (or a loved one) this holiday season with one of these out-of-the-box advent calendars, to make counting down to Christmas day even more exciting…

1. Lovehoney’s Best Sex Of Your Life Couple’s Calendar

What could be more exciting than settling in with your lover each night of December and counting down to Christmas with the new toy you unbox from this couple’s sex advent calendar? Many couples use sex toys to boost their bedroom chemistry, and this box of goodies is perfect for couples who are looking to add a little variety into their sex lives. With the box carefully put together for a finale on Christmas Eve to look forward to, and over $400 of value in each calendar, this is something for anyone looking for a little bit of a kinky Christmas.

2. T2’s Christmas Countdown Loose Leaf Calendar

A cup of tea is a great way to relax and self-care in what can be one of the most stressful times of the year. Use this advent calendar to try 24 flavors of tea, including all-time faves, new mixes and festive flavors.

3. L’OCCITANE’s Classic Beauty Calendar

Beauty brand L’OCCITANE has this gorgeous advent calendar for sale this holiday season, filled with travel-sized favorites to spice up your skincare and makeup routines.

4. Lovehoney 12 Nights of Seduction One Size Lingerie Calendar

Lingerie really is a killer way to feel sexy all year long, and this calendar gives you 12 days of lingerie so you can count down to Christmas dressed to impress. Each piece is designed to be fully adjustable and will fit sizes 8 – 16.

5. The Body Shop’s Dream Big This Christmas Beauty Calendar

Body butter, shower gel, moisturizer – The Body Shop knows exactly how to make your pamper heart a-flutter, Get a bunch of their fave products and some seasonal goodies in their 2019 advent calendar.

6. DIPTYQUE Calendar

Diptyque is a luxurious candle brand, and their decadent advent calendar is highly anticipated each year. Have a scent for every day of December with 24 mini candles.

7. Charlotte Tilbury Glittering Galaxy of Makeup Magic Beauty Calendar

Charlotte Tilbury always knocks her advent calendars out of the park, and this year is no exception. Housed in a gorgeous glittery case that can be reused as a makeup case all year, this beauty comes with over $395 worth of her best products, in both travel and full-sized. Indulge, darlings.

8. Palm Beach 12 Days of Christmas Calendar

It’s Team SHESAID policy that you can never own enough candles. Great as a gift to give or one for yourself, this one comes with two exclusive Palm Beach candle scents and other core faves from their collection.

Featured image via pexels.com.

