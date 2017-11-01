8 Cheap DIY Face Mask Recipes For Every Skin Type

These will save you a lot of cash.

If you’ve ever stood in front of the skincare wall at Sephora, you know how seriously hyped face masks are at the moment.

There’s literally one in every shape and color (even gold!), and for every skin concern and application preference.

From cream masks to gel masks and sheet masks, the selection is huge, and while it can be fun to buy a bunch of masks and try them all, it can get very exxy very quickly, with some of them costing up to $100 due to supposed ‘miracle ingredients’ you’ve never even heard of.

The truth is, though, effective face masks don’t have to cost a fortune, and are actually really easy to DIY. Chances are you even have most of the ingredients in your kitchen pantry already.

So get your hands dirty and whip up one of these easy DIY face masks your complexion needs a little extra TLC…

1. Avocado honey mask for dry skin

Ingredients: ½ ripe avocado, ¼ cup honey

Directions: Mash the avocado in a bowl and stir in the honey. Apply to the face and leave on skin for 10 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.

Avocado is great for dry skin as it contains a lot of nourishing oils, while honey is a natural remedy for acne-prone skin as it’s anti-bacterial, making this the perfect mask for dry and problem skin.

2. Tomato exfoliation mask for glowing skin

Ingredients: 1 large tomato, 2 tsp brown sugar, ½ tsp honey

Directions: Wash the tomato, then mash it in a bowl. Mix in the brown sugar and honey. Apply to the face and leave on skin for five minutes before rinsing face with lukewarm water.

Tomatoes contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that fights free radicals while brown sugar is a great natural exfoliator making sure to get rid of dead skin cells to leave your skin glowing.

3. Banana mask for ageing skin

Ingredients: 1 small banana, 2 tablespoons fresh cream, 1 tablespoon honey, 1 tablespoon oat flour

Directions: Peel the banana and mash the pulp in a bowl. Mix in the honey, cream and flour until you end up with a consistent paste. Apply to the face including around the eyes and down the neck. Leave on skin for 30 minutes and then rinse face with lukewarm water before patting dry. Use up to three times a week for maximum benefits.

Bananas have anti-ageing properties and are loaded with vitamins A and E to help fight fine lines and wrinkles while the cream hydrates and the oats and honey have a calming effect.

4. Orange peel mask for oily skin

Ingredients: Orange peels from 2-3 oranges, water

Directions: Collect the peels from two to three oranges and dry them out in the shade for a day or two. Once they appear dry, grind into a powder (use a food processor or blender). Mix the powder in a bowl with enough water to create a consistent paste. Apply to the face and leave mask on skin for 10 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.

Orange peel is a natural treatment for greasy and oily skin. Its vitamin C and antioxidants work to open and cleanse clogged pores as well as remove extra oil from the skin.

5. Green tea mask for acne-prone skin

Ingredients: 1 tsp apple cider vinegar, 1 green tea bag, 5 tsp sugar, 1 tsp honey

Directions: Infuse one green tea bag into a mug of hot water and let the tea cool. Pour apple cider vinegar into a bowl and add two teaspoons of the cooled green tea. Add the five teaspoons of sugar and honey and stir well. If you want a thicker consistency, add extra sugar.

Massage the mask into the skin for a couple of minutes to remove dead skin cells and boost circulation. Leave mask on for 10 minutes and rinse off with cool water. Use this mask once or twice a week for maximum benefit.

The sugar is a natural exfoliant, which helps break up scar tissue and unclog pores. Green tea and honey are packed with antioxidants to fight free radicals as well as having anti-inflammatory benefits.

6. Oatmeal mask for sensitive skin

Ingredients: ½ cup hot (not boiling) water, 1/3 cup oatmeal, 2 tbsp plain yogurt, 2 tbsp honey, 1 small egg white

Directions: Combine hot water and oatmeal together and let the mixture settle for two to three minutes. Mix in yogurt, honey and egg white. Apply a thin layer to the face and leave on skin for 10-15 minutes. Rinse face with warm water.

Oats, yogurt and honey have soothing properties making them ideal for sensitive skin. They also help moisturize the skin and even out the skin tone.

7. Coconut oil mask for combination skin

Ingredients: 1 tbsp coconut oil, ½ ripe avocado, tea tree oil

Directions: Mash the avocado until it’s smooth, then mix in the coconut oil until you create a consistent green paste. Add a few drops of tea tree oil, particularly if your skin is inflamed. Apply the mask by massaging it into the face and leave on skin for 15 minutes to allow the ingredients to penetrate the skin deeply.

Coconut oil is a great ingredient for all skin types. It hydrates skin cells, makes the skin look plump and hydrates dry areas. For combination skin, it’s important to fight oil with oil, as drying the skin out will only make the face produce more oil. Along with avocado, coconut lubricates the skin cells without clogging pores.

8. Strawberry mask for normal skin

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon softened, unsalted butter, 1 large strawberry

Directions: Mash the strawberry in a bowl and then mix in the softened butter. You can choose to mix the ingredients in a blender if you wish for a smoother consistency. Apply to the face and leave on skin for 10 minutes. Rinse face with lukewarm water.

Strawberries are high in vitamin C which helps nourish and revitalize the skin. They are naturally acidic, which helps remove excess sebum on skin. Strawberry juice is also efficient in lightening blemishes and acne scars. Butter is a good source of vitamins A and E and leaves skin intensely hydrated and glowing.

Images via pexels.com and shutterstock.com.

Comment: Would you give DIY face masks a go?