8 Eyeshadow Palettes That Are So Pigmented, You’ll Froth

Lose yourself in the spectrum.

There are lots of delectable looks to be had this season.

Dazzling metallics are on-trend, not just in makeup, but in the latest skincare products, too. Unicorn-inspired beauty has come galloping back in a big way. Lipsticks made from organic and food-grade ingredients are literally good enough to eat. And there’s a common element weaving together all of the above: pigment, pigment, pigment.

Brightly colored, long-lasting eyeshadows have been popular for a while, but the trend shows no sign of slowing down. Instead, we’re seeing creamy, gorgeous, blendable shades that draw inspiration from not just the rainbow but crayons, Rio Carnival, and bubblegum ice cream. Dig in to these eight irresistible palettes!

1. Pat McGrath Labs Mothership IV Eyeshadow Palette – Decadence, $125

The Mothership has arrived — that is, Pat McGrath’s Mothership IV, the newest addition to the wildly popular series. Decadence takes the metallic trend to its most luxurious heights yet with shades like Blue Blood (deep frosted vermillion) and Underworld (deep metallic matte cerulean).

2. Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette – Electric, $27

The beloved Huda Beauty palettes come in four different themes, but Electric is by far the most eye-popping with its six bolds and three shimmers, ranging from deep red to a truly electric blue.

3. Bh Cosmetics Take Me Back to Brazil, $16.99

This 35-color palette captures the dazzling vibrancy of Rio de Janeiro’s world-famous annual Carnival. Already a fan fave, its new redesign offers five more colors.

4. Tarte Foil Finger Paints Shadow Palette – Rainforest of the Sea Collection, $39

Fans of the Little Mermaid will burst into song at the mere sight of this lovely sea-inspired palette that’s vegan, paraben-free, and so rich and thick you can paint it on with your fingers — no dinglehopper required.

5. ColourPop Polite AF Super Shock Shadow Collection

This ultra-creamy, shimmery palette brings to mind the original Girl on Fire, Edie Sedgwick, with its chic, party-girl colors like Sequin, Stereo, and Birthday Cake.

6. Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Palettes, $29 each

There’s a lot of deluxe color packed into these six purse-sized palettes from Smashbox (choose from themes such as the seductive Ablaze palette, or the more sultry Smoky), each of which comes with six shadows in its color family as well as two double-sized base shades.

7. Dose of Colors Eyescream palette, $50

Quick, grab this indie brand’s lauded limited-edition, which comes in a pink-and-white striped box — just like a carton of ice cream — and colors like Mint Chip and Bubblegum, making it that much more irresistible.

8. The Crayon Case Box of Crayons Palette, $30

Perfectly blending nostalgia with the now, this palette will bring you back to the days of your youth with its familiar yellow case and bold, bright, long-lasting hues.

