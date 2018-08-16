8 Fruity Beauty Products You’ll Feel Like Eating (But Don’t!)

Behold the power of fruit.

It’s no surprise that fruity beauty products are on-trend.

Let’s flash back to my junior year in high school, when I slept over at friend’s house and tried out her St. Ives Apricot Scrub. I’d always been a fruit-lover, but now I understood the true power of fruit as a beauty product. The scrub smelled absolutely delish. My skin felt totally invigorated. I was hooked.

Since then, our palates and palettes have been delighted by beauty products like lipsticks that are good enough to eat and makeup that’s inspired by chocolate. And now, with fresh new releases from Yes To and the feverishly anticipated August 15 launch of Too Faced’s new Tutti Frutti Collection, it’s official: fruity beauty products are what we want, need, love, and have to have!

It makes sense, of course. Let’s take the blueberry, for example. Not only are blueberries lauded for their versatile deliciousness (think fruit salad and blueberry pie — hello?) but other seemingly magical properties include packing an antioxidant punch and even possibly improving brain function! When it comes to skin, blueberries are thought to fight acne, brighten the complexion, and act as an anti-aging agent. You see? The power of fruit is real.

1. Too Faced Tutti Frutti Razzle Dazzle Berry Eye Shadow Palette, $34

There are so many luscious products to choose from the hotly-anticipated Too Faced launch — and there’s no pressure to settle on only one. But let’s focus, for a moment, on this berry-inspired (and scented!) eye shadow palette that’s pinks and plums and deep blueberry yummers.

2. Yes To Superblueberries Recharging Greek Yogurt & Probiotics 3-in-1 Mask, Scrub, & Cleanser, $15.99

While this one truly sounds like a healthy breakfast, it’s actually a delish-smelling formula that does triple action as a mask (leave on for 10-15 minutes), a scrub (it contains exfoliating beads; gently rub it into your skin) and a cleanse (rinse off with water). Have some actual Greek yogurt with blueberries for breakfast and you will be #winning.

3. Yes To Grapefruit Even Skin Tone Moisturizer with SPF 15, $15.99

Vitamin C is a huge component of any skin-boosting fruity beauty product, and there’s no shortage of C in grapefruit. This moisturizer aims utilizes the power of C by brightening and evening the complexion; it’s also got SPF15 to protect your skin going forward.

4. Lush Avobath Bomb, $6.95

Made using two fruits known for their rich, healthful awesomeness (avocado and olive) with a bunch of other yummies like lemongrass, rosewood, and gardenia, this bath bomb looks like a round bar of soap but will quickly transform your plain old bath into a fizzy green lake of moisturizing, relaxing goodness.

5. St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub, $3.59

Huge hat tip to the OG (for me, at least) fruity-delicious face scrub: the St. Ives Apricot Scrub. Having earned the title of cult fave, this scrub contains apricot fruit extract and walnut shell powder for an exfoliating, incomparably refreshing experience that may have you swearing off non-fruity beauty products forever.

6. Kiehl’s Olive Fruit Oil Deeply Repairative Hair Pak, $25

The nourishing, moisturizing power of the olive fruit is such that Kiehl’s has packed their hair masque with it (as well as avocado oil and lemon extract). The result: a deep conditioning treatment that’s earned rave reviews (users love how it rehydrates hair without weighing it down) and a devoted fan following. P.S. It smells soooo good!

7. Bite Cherry Trio Lip Set, $66

Who doesn’t want to look to cherries for inspiration when it comes to luscious red lips? This juicy trio from Bite Beauty (the Canadian brand famous for using food-grade and organic ingredients) contains a cherry lip scrub, lipstick in Sour Cherry, and a gloss in Cherry Pearl.

8. Charlotte TIlbury Magic Eye Rescue, $60

No roundup of fruit-inspired beauty products is complete without a coconut something. In fact, a lot of people simply use plain old coconut oil in their beauty routine (forget the brand names!) because of its anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and moisturizing properties — plus it smells dope! Charlotte Tilbury’s plumping, tightening, brightening eye cream is made with coconut oil and comes with a rather hefty price tag, but users swear that just a dab will do ya.

