9 Sex Toys That Will Make Your Valentine’s Day Memorable

Forget the hearts and flowers, let’s talk mind-blowing orgasms.

As a born-and-raised New Yorker, I can tell you that buying sex toys used to mean venturing into some pretty sketchy shops, with a limited selection that was often side-by-side with men’s skin mags and a vast array of bongs — not a particularly sexy or empowering environment.

Luckily, I wasn’t the only woman out there who was underwhelmed.

“We noticed that people were so ready to have a smart and open conversation about sex and pleasure,” says Ti Chang, co-founder and VP of Design at CRAVE, a San Francisco-based company that specializes in high-quality and aesthetically pleasing erotic accessories.

“Yet it was very hard to start that dialogue with the landscape of highly polarizing and unsophisticated products.”

Oh, how times have changed! Take the different kinds of vibrators out there, for example, like the CRAVE Vesper — a USB-rechargable vibrator with four speeds and two different modes (pulsing and constant), which does double duty as a chic statement necklace.

In short, there is a sex toy for you this Valentine’s Day, whether you’re celebrating with a certain someone or just cozying up at home for some special me-time — and for aficionados and newbies alike. “If someone is new to sex toys, keeping an open mind and experimenting with products will show them new possibilities to learn what types of products, vibration and type of play works for them,” says Chang. Whatever your pleasure, these sleek, innovative, and totally modern toys put the power to play entirely in your hands.

1. CRAVE Vesper, $69

“It has become an empowering statement of a woman owning her sexuality,” Chang says of her company’s most popular product. “However, we want to be clear that it doesn’t mean a woman has to wear a vibrator out to be empowered.” But with a vibrator this pretty, who’d want to leave it at home?

2. Fifty Shades of Grey Inner Goddess Silver Pleasure Balls, $29.99

“Oh, the sensation is exquisite,” says one Anastasia Steele of these silver balls… and okay, she’s not a real person, but these pleasure balls are part of the Fifty Shades of Grey Official Pleasure Collection, approved by none other than author E.L. James, soooo…

3. Adam & Eve Scarlet Couture Bed Bondage System, $49.95

No trip to the hardware store required, and no pesky carabiner clips, either. These super-popular restraining straps have velcro for easy binding and they’re padded, since chafing can be seriously un-sexy.

4. Lovehoney Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Cock Ring, $24.99

Men’s Health mag rated this the number one male sex toy, but it’s actually made for both him and her, with raised bumps on one of the rings for extra stimulation, and a removable bullet vibrator for, well, extra-super-duper stimulation.

5. CRAVE Cuffs, $62

As a LBB (Little Black Bracelet) fan, I think these cuffs are smoking hot just in their undercover form. And these leather-and-stainless-steel beauties are also handcuffs and just right for some spontaneous light restraint play. .

6. Alligator Nipple Clamps, $18

Going solo or enjoying couple time, you can get some nipple play with these adjustable, rubber-tipped clamps that will leave your hands (or your partner’s) free for other pleasurable endeavors.

7. Fifty Shades Freed I’ve Got You Rechargeable Remote Control Love Egg, $99

Okay, first of all — “Love Egg?” How cute is that? And the fact that you can use it on your own, or cede control to your partner with a remote control? Very cute, indeed.

8. Slim Beginners Anal Beads, $9.99

If you’re new to anal sex, or already a devotee but want to keep things simple, these delicate rubber anal beads are a perfect choice for when you’re looking to play in the backyard.

9. LELO ORA 2, $189

Described on the LELO site as “the world’s most intelligent oral sex simulator,” a better name for the ORA might be the OMFG because it actually makes you feel like you’re getting head. Do you read me? You can now get (feels-just-like) oral sex whenever you want it. (Mic drop.)

Featured image via shutterstock.com.

