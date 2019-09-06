9 Ways To Spice Up Your Sex Life (That Aren’t Vibrators)

Turn up the heat! It’s time to spice up your sex life.

Sometimes our sex lives can get a little stale.

We are all juggling so much. With work, school, bills and more it’s easy to drop a ball (or two) and sometimes that means your sex life takes a back seat.

There are so many reasons your sex like might be a little mild at the moment. Maybe your long term relationship is in a slump or you’re so stressed out that the only thing turning you on is crossing things off that to-do list.

Getting stuck in a rut is nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, it’s an opportunity to talk to your partner about ways to spice up your sex life.

If you’re bored of the vanilla flavor between your sheets, a candid conversation is in order.

Talk to your partner about your lukewarm lovin’ and be open about what you’d like to try in the bedroom. If you aren’t sure what you’re into, watching porn together is a steamy way to get some spice back into your sex life.

From here, introducing sex toys is the perfect way to get a little adventurous with your fantasies and desires. But sometimes, the idea of bringing a vibrator into partnered sex can be daunting. Or maybe you’ve been there, tried that with vibes, and are looking for other ways to make things hot and heavy again.

We’ve compiled the ultimate list of things that are guaranteed to spice up your sex life. Whether you’re a BDSM boss or just testing the waters, you’re sure to find something that will put the spice between those sheets.

Get some ice nearby because your sex life is about to get hot-hot-HOT…

1. Bondage Boutique Tickled Kink Feather Tickler

If you’re dipping your toe into the world of BDSM, this is a great place to start. There’s nothing like a little tickle to turn up the heat.

2. Kinky Couple Mega Bondage Kit

Why not jump straight in with everything you’ll need for piping hot sex? After all, go hard or go home (pun intended).

3. Clone-A-Willy Kit

If your partner is going away, you don’t have to skip sex! This little kit will literally clone-his-willy so you’ll never have to go without your Vitamin D.

4. Monogamy Board Game

Whoever said monogamy was boring never played this game. Get ready to see your partner in a brand new light. This will take games night to a whole new (sexy) level.

5. Naughty Sinful Spring Pheromone Massage Candle

Get a little spice in your sex life with this sinful massage candle. Pheromones are the greatest aphrodesiac of all…

6. Wild Blooms Embroidered Body Lingerie

A self-confidence boost is magic for your sex life. If you feel good it stands to reason that you’ll feel good in bed. With lingerie as cute as this, you’ll be feeling yourself in no time!

7. Bondage Boutique Black Rose Whip

If the idea of chains and whips excites you, why not give it a go? We guarantee the sex will be piping hot so go on, whip it – whip it real good.

8. Hard Limits Bed Restraint Kit

There is nothing hotter than a bit of cheeky bondage. If you’ve found yourself in a slump and the rut has got you feeling tied down, try getting tied up!

9. Sex & Mischief Enchanted Bondage Kit

This entry-level bondage kit is a nice way to dip your toe in the water and figure out what turns you on. Pop on your blindfold and let your partner their thing. The element of surprise is sinfully sexy…

