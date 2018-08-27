A Tattoo Helped Heal My Postpartum Blues​

16 hours ago

I wasn’t sure a tattoo would help me move through the hollowness, but I’m glad I spread my wings and took that chance.

This story originally appeared on Ravishly, a feminist news+culture website.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook and check out these related stories:

No, My Tattoos And Piercings Do Not Make Me A “Bad Mom”
My Tattoo Literally Saved Me From A Lifetime Of Self-Harm
I Got Matching Tattoos With My Husband Because I Wanted To Curse Our Marriage

Win a brand new Hyundai

Want More?

Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE

 

You Said

Comments

Related stories

Greatest Job Ever - Wine a trip to Lake Tahoe
Greatest Job Ever - Wine a trip to Lake Tahoe