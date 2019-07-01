9 Adult Board Games That Will Bring You Close Again

Adult board games: tackling sexual stigma with the roll of a dice.

Adult board games are the bed buddy you didn’t know you needed.

Owning our sexuality is not something that we’ve mastered as a society and that has institutionalized ‘doing the deed’ as a dirty, shameful act. COUNTLESS double standards and incessant slut-shaming can make it really difficult to be open and honest about what you want in the bedroom.

This lack of communication can lower self-esteem, perpetuate dangerous stigmas and even lead to the breakdown of relationships.

Ladies, it’s time to be proud of your sexuality! Gone are the days when sex is something we are obliged to give men, with the sexual revolution aiming to close the orgasm gap and teach women they don’t have to fake it.

If you’ve found yourself in a bit of a drought or if you’ve stopped feeling like the sex god you are, adult board games could be just the thing to bring some sizzle back into your relationship.

Here are 9 adult board games that will bring you closer to your partner. Roll the dice (if you dare….)

1. Monogamy: A Hot Affair Board Game

You’ll fall in love with your partner all over again. Monogamy isn’t for everyone…but this game sure is.

Get it HERE.

2. Hot Knots Beginner’s Bondage Game

Knot good at bondage? This is the perfect way to practice those rope skills (and have a cheeky time while you’re at it.)

Get it HERE.

3. Nookii: The Hot Game for Passionate Lovers

Phew, is it getting hot in here? You’ll want to take off all your clothes…

Get it HERE.

4. Bondage Seductions Sex Game

This is 50 shades of grey in a box. Steamy sex guaranteed.

Get it HERE.

5. Kinky Confessions Truth Or Dare Card Game

Because there’s nothing sexier than sharing dirty little secrets.

Get it HERE.

6. Roll Play Foreplay Dice

Believe me, you’ll be screaming YAHTZEE before you know it…

Get it HERE.

7. Dirty Deeds Sex Cards

Simon Says: sex edition. Don’t be surprised when things get hot and heavy!

Get it HERE

8. All Night Love Affair Dice And Card Game



Do you have the stamina to go all night long?

Get it HERE.

9. Tracey Cox Supersex Sex Position Card Deck

Sex been a little bit stale? Here are 98 positions that will keep things spicy. You’ll never be bored again!

Get it HERE.