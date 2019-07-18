After Incarceration — How Separated Families Reunite

2 days ago

The trauma from parental incarceration can have a profound impact on families.

  

   

  

The trauma from parental incarceration, especially when that parent is the primary caregiver, can have a profound impact on families.

       

  

          

  

  

“My mind was racing as I stood there worrying about what would happen to my daughter and when I would be permitted to see her again,” Ms. Perry recalled.

After this arrest in 2002, Ms. Perry was in and out of jail and treatment for several years, which resulted in Ms. Perry’s mother taking custody of her daughter.

  

 

    

 

Featured image via pixabay.com.

This story originally appeared on Ravishly, a feminist news+culture website.

Follow us on Twitter & Facebook and check out these related stories:
As A Former Prisoner, I’m A Living Witness To The System’s Flaws 
Women In Prison Are Denied Their Humanity
Why We Need Systemic Reform In Women’s Prisons—And How We Can Do It

Want More?

Have our best reads delivered straight to your inbox every week by subscribing to our newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE

 

You Said

Comments

Related stories

More from this author

SHESAID® and the SHE’SAID’ Logo are trademarks of NadiaSaid Pty Ltd
Win a holiday to Bali
Win 10K cash