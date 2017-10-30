All The Fabulously Spooky Costumes Celebs Wore For Halloween This Year
Some of them are completely unrecognizable.
Celebrities – they‘re just like us.
They’re obsessed with Halloween, love getting dressed up and enjoy taking ridiculous amounts of selfies once they got their spooky alter egos on.
As Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year (it‘s this Tuesday FYI, in case you‘re living under a rock), most Halloween parties took place over the weekend, providing us with tons of fabulous costume and makeup inspo, courtesy of, well, pretty much every celeb with an Instagram account.
From 70s disco queens to plastic surgery victims and a whole lot of Stranger Things characters, we‘re seriously impressed by people‘s efforts this year. These are our fave celeb Halloween costumes of 2017…
1. Model Sara Sampaio as a plastic surgery addict.
2. Model Josephine Skriver as a demon.
3. Rita Ora as Poison Ivy.
4. Sarah Hyland as Stranger Things‘s Dustin.
5. Model Karlie Kloss as Cat Woman.
6. Cindy Crawford as a 70s disco queen.
7. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as Michael Jackson and Madonna.
8. Model Jasmine Tookes as a hot dog.
9. Paris Hilton as Princess Jasmine.
10. Lauren Conrad as Cruella de Vil.
11. Jessica Alba as Juno.
12. Kristen Bell as Princess Elsa.
13. Jaime King as Stranger Things‘s Eleven.
14. Vanessa Hudgens as a freak show host.
15. Kelly Rowland as Grace Jones.
16. Beyonce as Lil’ Kim.
17. And Nicki Minaj as Barbie.
Images via instagram.com.
Comment: What’s your Halloween costume this year?
You Said
Comments