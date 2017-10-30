All The Fabulously Spooky Costumes Celebs Wore For Halloween This Year

Some of them are completely unrecognizable.

Celebrities – they‘re just like us.

They’re obsessed with Halloween, love getting dressed up and enjoy taking ridiculous amounts of selfies once they got their spooky alter egos on.

As Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year (it‘s this Tuesday FYI, in case you‘re living under a rock), most Halloween parties took place over the weekend, providing us with tons of fabulous costume and makeup inspo, courtesy of, well, pretty much every celeb with an Instagram account.

From 70s disco queens to plastic surgery victims and a whole lot of Stranger Things characters, we‘re seriously impressed by people‘s efforts this year. These are our fave celeb Halloween costumes of 2017…

1. Model Sara Sampaio as a plastic surgery addict.

I’ll give you guys my surgeon contact!! He’s the best!! #halloween17 A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

2. Model Josephine Skriver as a demon.

Halloween make up by @morgane_martini 🎃☠️😈 A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

3. Rita Ora as Poison Ivy.

Don’t tell me it’s a Fancy dress Party! Poison Ivy came out early this year! P.s performing in this wasn’t that easy! Lol #anywhere #kisshousepartylive A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

4. Sarah Hyland as Stranger Things‘s Dustin.

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

5. Model Karlie Kloss as Cat Woman.

A little game of cat and mouse last night 😻 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

6. Cindy Crawford as a 70s disco queen.

That 70's show ✨Last night with @RandeGerber. #casamigoshalloween A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Oct 28, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

7. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as Michael Jackson and Madonna.

Academy Awards 1991 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

8. Model Jasmine Tookes as a hot dog.

HOTDOGGGGGGGGGGGS 🌭🌭🌭🌭 #dancinghotdog Halloween weekend night 1! A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Oct 27, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

9. Paris Hilton as Princess Jasmine.

Princess Jasmine & her sexy Gladiator. ✨🤴🏼👸🏼✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

10. Lauren Conrad as Cruella de Vil.

If she doesn't scare you no evil thing will… I’m sharing this years halloween costume on laurenconrad.com today 👻🎃🕷 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

11. Jessica Alba as Juno.

#juno #happyhalloween @kellysawyer and I 👫 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

12. Kristen Bell as Princess Elsa.

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

13. Jaime King as Stranger Things‘s Eleven.

STRANGER THINGS SEASON 2! There are two Eleven’s in town 👣 Thank you @Lyft for giving me a the most radical free ride and for sharing my love of this brilliant show. #lyftstrangemode A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

14. Vanessa Hudgens as a freak show host.

FREAKSHOW 📸 @eliastahan A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

15. Kelly Rowland as Grace Jones.

Strangé & Eddie A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:35am PDT

16. Beyonce as Lil’ Kim.

Beyoncé as Lil Kim for Halloween! I can't wait to see full pictures but she could do better🤔 #queenb #beyoncé #yoncé #lilkim #beyoncehalloween A post shared by @baddestbtchthusfar on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

17. And Nicki Minaj as Barbie.

Malibu Barbie® 🎀 Oh hey @prettylittlething 🎀 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

