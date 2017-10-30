All The Fabulously Spooky Costumes Celebs Wore For Halloween This Year

Some of them are completely unrecognizable.

Celebrities – they‘re just like us.

They’re obsessed with Halloween, love getting dressed up and enjoy taking ridiculous amounts of selfies once they got their spooky alter egos on.

As Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year (it‘s this Tuesday FYI, in case you‘re living under a rock), most Halloween parties took place over the weekend, providing us with tons of fabulous costume and makeup inspo, courtesy of, well, pretty much every celeb with an Instagram account.

From 70s disco queens to plastic surgery victims and a whole lot of Stranger Things characters, we‘re seriously impressed by people‘s efforts this year. These are our fave celeb Halloween costumes of 2017…

1. Model Sara Sampaio as a plastic surgery addict.

I’ll give you guys my surgeon contact!! He’s the best!! #halloween17

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

2. Model Josephine Skriver as a demon.

Halloween make up by @morgane_martini 🎃☠️😈

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

3. Rita Ora as Poison Ivy.

4. Sarah Hyland as Stranger Things‘s Dustin.

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

5. Model Karlie Kloss as Cat Woman.

A little game of cat and mouse last night 😻

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

6. Cindy Crawford as a 70s disco queen.

That 70's show ✨Last night with @RandeGerber. #casamigoshalloween

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

7. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as Michael Jackson and Madonna.

Academy Awards 1991

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

8. Model Jasmine Tookes as a hot dog.

HOTDOGGGGGGGGGGGS 🌭🌭🌭🌭 #dancinghotdog Halloween weekend night 1!

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

9. Paris Hilton as Princess Jasmine.

Princess Jasmine & her sexy Gladiator. ✨🤴🏼👸🏼✨

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

10. Lauren Conrad as Cruella de Vil.

11. Jessica Alba as Juno.

#juno #happyhalloween @kellysawyer and I 👫

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

12. Kristen Bell as Princess Elsa.

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

13. Jaime King as Stranger Things‘s Eleven.

14. Vanessa Hudgens as a freak show host.

FREAKSHOW 📸 @eliastahan

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

15. Kelly Rowland as Grace Jones.

Strangé & Eddie

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

16. Beyonce as Lil’ Kim.

17. And Nicki Minaj as Barbie.

Malibu Barbie® 🎀 Oh hey @prettylittlething 🎀

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Images via instagram.com.

Comment: What’s your Halloween costume this year?

